Highland Park, IL

Here's how Illinois regulates firearm purchases

By Beth Hundsdorfer
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
A mass shooting in Highland Park at a Fourth of July parade prompted questions about how the suspect was able to obtain a gun in a state with some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

Law enforcement officials have said that the Highland Park shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, 21, legally purchased and possessed the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 that he used in the attack that left at least seven dead and dozens injured.

Gun laws in Illinois regulate the purchase and possession of guns and ammunition. In order to legally possess a gun, the owner must have a Firearm Owners Identification Card.

Despite the existence of two previous reports regarding apparent suicidal and homicidal tendencies exhibited by Crimo, he obtained a FOID card and was legally allowed to purchase weapons and ammunition.

In April 2019, Highland Park police responded to a call that Crimo attempted to commit suicide with a machete one week prior. The report also stated that it was handled by “mental health professionals.”

In September 2019, police returned to the home in response to a report that Crimo was using drugs, was depressed and had threatened to “kill everyone.”

Crimo and his mother denied that account. Highland Park police initially confiscated 16 knives and one sword. No one was arrested, and Crimo’s father claimed ownership of the knives, which police later returned to him.

At that time, Highland Park police completed a “Clear and Present Danger” form. The form states that clear and present danger reporting shall be used by Illinois State Police to identify individuals who, if granted access to a firearm or ammunition, pose an actual, imminent threat of substantial bodily harm to themselves or others.

The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau, the administrator of the FOID card program, determines whether the subject of the clear and present danger report possesses a FOID card or has a pending application. At the time, Crimo had neither.

But three months after the September 2019 visit from Highland Park Police, Crimo did apply for a FOID card. Because at that time he was still under the age of 21, he needed a sponsor for approval. His father signed the application, state police have said.

After Crimo submitted his application, a background check would be initiated to determine whether there were any circumstances that prohibited him from gun ownership.

Illinois law allows state police to deny an application for a FOID card, or to revoke or seize a FOID card, if they find that the current or prospective cardholder is subject to any of the following disqualifications:

  • Is under 21 years of age and has been convicted of a misdemeanor or found to be a delinquent;
  • Has been convicted of a felony under the laws of Illinois or any other jurisdiction;
  • Is addicted to narcotics;
  • Has been a patient of a mental health facility within the past five years;
  • Is mentally or developmentally disabled;
  • Has been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility;
  • Intentionally made a false statement on the FOID card application;
  • Has been convicted within the past five years of battery, assault, aggravated assault, or violation of a protective order in which a firearm was used or possessed;
  • Has been convicted of domestic battery or aggravated domestic battery.

If Crimo would have had a FOID card or had a pending application at the time Highland Park police filed the clear and present danger form, analysts would have had to determine if there was a preponderance of evidence – a burden of proof that is met when it is determined that there is a greater than 50 percent chance the claim is true – to issue a clear and present danger determination.

Crimo had no previous criminal convictions on his adult record. His only conviction was for possession of tobacco by a minor when he was 16 years old. Under Illinois law, juvenile convictions are sealed.

Despite the two calls to Highland Park police including the suicide attempt and the threat of violence, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said there was no reason for Illinois State Police not to issue the FOID card. State police have said there was no report from a mental hospital or provider that would have triggered a prohibitor.

And even though an unidentified resident of the family home claimed they were afraid to return to the home after the September 2019 call to the Highland Park Police, there was no order of protection.

Illinois also has a “red flag” law, officially the Firearm Restraining Order Act, which is usually pursued in circuit court in response to various actions, including brandishing of a firearm, threatened use of a firearm, and violation of an order of protection, among others.

While existing prohibitions on firearm possession are determined by an individual’s prior criminal or mental health history, firearm restraining orders are different because they are an immediate but temporary action.

Crimo’s FOID card application was one of more than 23,977 received by the Firearm Services Bureau in December 2019, and one of 309,176 received throughout the year. It was approved in January the following year.

In addition to the FOID background check, Crimo would have been subject to additional background checks through the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System when buying firearms. Crimo passed checks on June 9, 2020, July 18, 2020, July 31, 2020 and Sept. 20, 2021.

Crimo has confessed to the shooting. He has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. He remains in jail with no bond pending trial.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.we

Comments / 19

mr. Blue
2d ago

the mental hospital failed to make a report. so its the mental hospitals fault, not the police, not the gun, the mental hospital.

DAN407
2d ago

why is that gun pointed at the store clerk? and yes. if want nothing to do with guns dont get one. simple

Bandit5590
2d ago

Any regulations of firearms is unconstitutional. IT IS TIME TO WATER THE TREE 🌳

CBS Chicago

'Red flag' law rarely used in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois has had a law allowing courts to take guns away from potentially dangerous people since 2019. In the wake of last week's mass shooting in Highland Park, CBS 2's Chris Tye looked into the Firearm Restraining Order Act, often referred to as a red flag law, how often it's used and what those seeking to use it should keep in mind.
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark moved to prison in central Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serial scammer has been moved to a prison in central Illinois, nearly one month after she was sentenced to five years in prison.Clark, 52, was immediately taken into custody on June 15, after she was sentenced to five years in prison, following a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing. On Friday, she was transferred to Logan Correctional Center, in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Springfield, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.She pleaded guilty in June to to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state...
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New law has goal of growing microchip industry in Illinois

A new state law aims to grow the microchip industry in Illinois. The new Micro Act offers various tax credits for eligible semiconductor and microchip manufacturers says Senator Mike Halpin of Rock Island. “It’s a package of these tax incentives to encourage companies to do business here in Illinois instead...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Newest Illinois State Sen. Kris Tharp sworn in

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday. Tharp, who has served as captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, will now serve Illinois’ 56th District in the Metro East. This includes several municipalities in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside. An...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
wjol.com

Illinois DCFS Held In Contempt Of Court Again

The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is under fire again. Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court for the 12th time since January. The most recent followed a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian’s office. The latest case involved allegations that Smith kept a 15-year-old girl in a psychiatric hospital longer than she needs to be there. The DCFS says the teen will be moved by July 25th, after she was cleared to be released in January.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Amber Alert: 15-year-old Antaneya Smith kidnapped in Dolton

DOLTON - An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier in the day in Dolton, Illinois. Around 2:42 p.m., Dolton police say Antaneya Smith was taken by an unknown suspect who was wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.
DOLTON, IL
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

