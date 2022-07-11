ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Municipal Court closed to the public this week, with hearings moving online

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ES43L_0gbdJR6f00

Akron Municipal Court will be closed to the public this week, with arraignments and hearings being handled virtually when possible.

The court will be shut down until July 16. Those impacted by the closure will receive instructions from their attorneys or court staff.

Clerk employees will be available in the lobby of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, 217 S. High St., to take waivers on traffic cases.

The court has been shut down or had limited access the past two weeks because of ongoing protests downtown about the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot by officers June 27 after a traffic stop and chase.

For more information, call the court at 330-375-2120 and leave a voicemail message or contact the assigned courtroom directly. A directory of court contacts is available at https://akronmunicipalcourt.org/contact/department-directory/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago. Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area. The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mayor gives update on West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, along with members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance and state lawmakers will hold a news conference regarding the West Side Market Monday afternoon. In a news release, Mayor Bibb stated the “importance of state and local partnership to support the economic vibrancy...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
10TV

Trial of Ohio man accused of running illegal funeral business begins

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of Shawnte Hardin, the man charged with running an unlicensed funeral business and abusing bodies, began on Monday. His fate, however, won't be in the hands of a jury. Instead, Hardin waived that right and chose to have his guilt or innocence determined by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Two Local Law Enforcement Agents Graduate Peace Officer Class

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two local law enforcement agents passed through the 146th Basic Peace Officer Class. A total of 37 graduates were honored recently at a ceremony at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus. A total of 20 agencies were represented, including the Tuscarawas...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Akron Municipal Court#Clerk
cleveland19.com

2 missing teens found safe in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County around 1 a.m. on July 7 was found safe by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning. The U.S. Marshals, agents with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Portage County Sheriff’s deputies...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: “Unity gathering” for Jayland Walker planned tonight; funeral tomorrow...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 12th:. “Unity gathering” for Jayland Walker tonight; funeral tomorrow. Akron NAACP: Walker family asking for no demonstrations for 48 hours. Walker’s family accuses Akron officials of vilifying Jayland. Justice Department aiding Akron in Walker-related communications. Demonstrators protest virtual Akron City...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Wadsworth recognized for downtown development

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Wadsworth, once the Match Capital of the World, still has one of the hottest downtowns in America. Main Street Wadsworth has been accredited by the Main Street America program for its efforts in promoting downtown economic development, preservation and community revitalization. “If you don’t have a healthy...
WADSWORTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

More than 100 displaced after City of Mayfield condemns, evacuates apartment buildings

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a hundred people were displaced by the City of Mayfield after the condemnation and evacuation of the Mayfield Gardens Apartments on Friday. The news came from Mayfield Heights Building Director, Braden Thomas, who condemned the building, located at 1585 Mallard Dr., at 4...
whbc.com

Stark Sheriff Selling Command Center Vehicle in Online Auction

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anybody want to buy a large police command center vehicle?. The bids are coming in better than expected, so someone apparently wants the 2000-model Crossroads-make Stark County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center. It’s now for sale on GovDeals.com. Sheriff’s Major...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Beware Mosquitoes: More Spraying Coming

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours. In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night. Here’s the usual advice from the health department:
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy