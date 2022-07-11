ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Manhattanhenge, a unique urban phenomenon, sets for the last time this year

By Juliana Kim
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
In a city known for not stopping, the upcoming Manhattanhenge may give New Yorkers a run for their money. On Monday and Tuesday, for the last time this year, the sun will set between New York's skyscrapers — not only offering the perfect photo opportunity but also a chance to marvel...

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

