Denver offers additional e-bike rebates

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting at 8 a.m. on July 11, Denver residents are eligible to receive a voucher to purchase a new e-bike.

Denver residents are able to receive a $400 rebate when purchasing a qualifying e-bike. In addition, residents may also use a $500 rebate off the purchase of an e-cargo bike.

Income-qualified residents in Denver are able to qualify for a $1,200 instant rebate. Anyone interested in applying for the rebate can click here .

According to information shared by the City of Denver, the rebate program is currently only accepting income-qualified applications after verification problems.

The city said a system involved in the verification process was overwhelmed, which caused a delay in emails that applicants needed to follow through with the process.

Everyone who attempted to apply Monday morning will have their application honored, the city said.

Each month will feature one application day:

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, September 6

Monday, October 3

Monday, November 7

Monday, December 5

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.