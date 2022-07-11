ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In their words: What athletes, coaches, alumni, have to say about status of Pac-12

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Many aren't happy with the changes to the Pac-12. Some see expansion as a way to preserve the conference. Others think a merger might be best. Here are what some say in their own words:

Money talks

"It's all just about money. It's not even about education anymore. They shouldn't pretend that it is. A guy gets a million to play football (through NIL deals). What incentive does he have to go to class? I think it's going to get to the point of a couple super conferences but you're only going to have a handful of teams that can compete. I don't know what the answer is, but what we have right now isn't workable."

Don Bocchi, former ASU assistant football coach and senior associate athletic director

"It's all about who has the most money, biggest boosters. It's a bad message to send. It's not even about going to school any more. They shouldn't pretend that it is. I played college football because I loved the game. I never had thoughts about playing in the NFL. We're on a slippery slope and it's getting worse and worse. Who knows where it's going to end."

Jake Plummer, ASU quarterback 1993-1996

"I don't want to see a jump to the Big 12. I'm a Pac-12 guy. I played when it was the Pac-8, Pac-10. I know college football is changing but it is a shame to lose traditions, lose rivalries all because of money. It's going to be interesting to see how this all plays out."

Former Sun Devil, College Hall of Famer and NFL standout David Fulcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJ1cP_0gbdJ6tt00

Should ASU stay or walk?

"This is all a shame. The Pac-12 is still the conference of champions and there is a legacy and that just isn't going to go away. But it's obvious college athletics are changing. You have to be able to navigate it and figure it out or you're going to get left behind."

Charli Turner Thorne, former ASU women's basketball coach who also was a player in the conference at Stanford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjfEl_0gbdJ6tt00

"It's really a shame to see tradition, rivalries all being thrown aside. Aside from U of A (Arizona), USC was the team I despised, couldn't wait to play them. It's really hard to imagine those teams (USC and UCLA) not playing in the Pac-12."

Kyle Murphy, ASU offensive lineman 1993-1997.

'Just call us the MAC': Many unhappy with remains of the Pac-12

"The only way the Pac-12 can stay in the game is to get a good media rights deal and without the L.A. schools to drive it, that's going to be very difficult. The Big 12 idea might be the only real way to stay competitive and relevant. Yes, they can try and poach some schools from other conferences, but there aren't a lot out there left that can really move that needle. The Mountain West schools certainly aren't going to do that."

— Michael Yam, Pac-12 Network 2012-2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWdcr_0gbdJ6tt00

"It's all crazy right now. On one hand, it would be sad to leave the Pac-12, but at the same time, it would be exciting to see what happens. College sports are changing and it's not the same. You have schools moving conferences, NIL. It's just a whole new era really. "

— Former ASU wrestler Anthony Robles, who also works as an analyst for Pac-12 Network for wrestling events.

"I don't even know what to say. It's hard to imagine USC, UCLA not being in the Pac-12. I'm for whatever is in the best interest of the athletes. If that truly is the best for the athletes and can help them then I'm all for it."

Chris Claiborne, current ASU linebackers coach and former Butkus Award winner as a player at USC.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: In their words: What athletes, coaches, alumni, have to say about status of Pac-12

Arizona State
