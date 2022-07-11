Fern M. Lox

William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr., 88, of Williamsfield. He was the son of William A. and Oletha A. (Squires) Spencer. Bill married the love of his life, Janet L. Miars on January 31, 1953 in Kohoka, Missouri. Together, they celebrated a life of 64 years before she preceded him in death on November 14, 2017. Surviving Bill are his children, Debbie (Bill) Machin of Williamsfield, Kirt Spencer of Galesburg, Becky Miller of Williamsfield and Bill Spencer, Jr. of Woodhull; siblings, Jim Spencer of Peoria, Judith Rhoades of Novelty, Missouri and Stanley Spencer of Newark, Missouri; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; grandson, Ed Spencer and sister, Pat Carlson.
