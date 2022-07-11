ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Summer learning fun with Season Two of ‘Rise and Shine’ kicks off on Arkansas PBS; former Stuttgart Teacher-of-the-Year Meghan Ables to lead mini-lesson

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, Ark. — Season Two of “Rise and Shine,” an extensive educational program designed to boost summer learning and offer K-5 students an engaging way to gain academic knowledge between school years, kicked off Tuesday, July 5, on Arkansas PBS. The six-week program airing weekdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and...

aymag.com

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger: An Arkansas Food Classic

With all of the hubbub going on about Whataburger coming to towns around Arkansas, we here at AY thought that we would take a moment to reflect on another famous burger joint called Feltner’s Whatta-Burger. A 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame recipient and classic drive-in style restaurant in...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Three Locations in Arkansas

Walk-On’s® Sports Bistreaux, the popular game-day sports restaurant with Louisiana flavor, has announced that three new locations are expected in Arkansas, with a Fayetteville location at 1199 N. Shiloh Dr., expected to open this August. Owned by Brandon Landry and Drew Brees, the award-winning franchise currently has three...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas ranks 1st in the nation for COVID spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are up 54% as of the last two weeks, due to a new subvariant of omicron that has been making its way through the state. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health said despite the rise in...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Marijuana in Arkansas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas residents have sent thousands of signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State for the legalization of recreational marijuana use. Watch the video above to hear more about this potential new amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Discovery Farms hosts rice production tour in NE Arkansas on July 20

JONESBORO, Ark. — A rice production field day on July 20 to be co-hosted by the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program and Anheuser-Busch will highlight water and nutrient efficiency, carbon sequestration and include tours of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center, Pratt Farms and Busch Agricultural Resources. The field...
JONESBORO, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock Zoo announces birth of new gibbon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is the gift that keeps on gibbon. Zoo officials announced on Tuesday the birth of a new gibbon infant to Paddy and her mate, Jeepers. The latest addition to the gibbon family was born on July 11 and is said to be doing well and appears strong.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: July 8, 2022

The 16th Arkansas Rice Update of 2022 is available via the link below. It includes information on conditions, late boot nitrogen on hybrid rice, timing and application for smut prevention, and markets. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Have You Ever Been to This Old Abandoned Ghost Town in Arkansas?

Arkansas is full of tons of great places to visit. One of the coolest places to check out has no hotels, no restaurants or stores...at least not anymore. There is a town that was thriving back in the 1880s in Arkansas. The town was Rush and It was a zinc mining town. It was a thriving little town in the Ozarks once zinc ore was found. By World War 2 the little town was done. The mining stopped. Then in the 1950s, the post office closed. People still lived in Rush until the 1960s but by the early 70s the town was declared an official Ghost Town.
KOLR10 News

Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force culls 1,200 in June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A state-led effort to reduce the feral hog population in Arkansas saw great results in June. On Tuesday, the Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force reported having removed 1,200 feral hogs in the previous month, adding that an additional 35 hogs were removed by state residents.
ARKANSAS STATE

