'Flicks at Victory Field' returns for third year with 'Jurassic Park,' 'Encanto'

For the third year in a row, "Flicks at Victory Field" will allow baseball fans and cinephiles alike to watch movies on the Indianapolis minor league baseball team's field.

The event started in 2020, when the team's season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jurassic Park" (rated PG-13) is showing on Saturday, July 16, and "Encanto" (rated PG) will be screened on Oct. 1.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the films will begin at 7 p.m.

For the October screening, attendees can save $2 per ticket if purchased by Sept. 24.

General admission stadium seating is $10.

There's also the option to view the films from the field, which costs $15 per ticket. Guests sitting on the field can bring blankets, tarps and lawn chairs. There are also VIP experience options.

Buy a ticket for "Jurassic Park" here: bit.ly/3Iri8Oe. You can purchase tickets for "Encanto" here: bit.ly/3IBaPUg.

Outside food and beverages will not be permitted inside the field, though concession stands will be open for cashless pay — credit and debit card — only.

For more information, visit atmilb.com/3c5AzM4.

