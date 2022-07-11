ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Dua Lipa Brings Old School Rave Charm to Second Drop With Puma

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wXFH_0gbdIKD100
Looks from Dua Lipa x Puma's second drop. Courtesy

Dua Lipa and Puma are taking their partnership a step forward in their ongoing Flutur collaboration with a second drop inspired by old school raves.

This unisex collection comes with dance floor-friendly pieces in vivid shades, with holographic details, retro sportswear silhouettes and tracksuit-inspired cuts. The collaboration’s butterfly motif is front and center.

“The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis and new beginnings,” said the popular English Albanian singer.

“I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me. Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way,” she added.

Lipa said she was “inspired by rave culture and old-school rave posters,” and that her favorite piece in the drop is an orange top with finger holes at the end of the sleeves.

“I’m wearing this actually on tour, and it’s the most comfortable little thing. It just feels like a second skin, and I really love that about it,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zd9tG_0gbdIKD100
Looks from Dua Lipa x Puma ’s second drop. Courtesy

The footwear offerings include models like the Cell Dome King, and three variations on the Mayze silhouette including the Mayze, Mayze Boot and MayzeMetallic. For the second drop, Lipa worked closely alongside designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to fully realize the collection.

The new drop, with more than 30 pieces and prices ranging from 50 euros to 150 euros, will be open for preorder online from Monday and be available from Thursday on the brand’s website and select retailers worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Katie Holmes’ Hand-crocheted Chloé Top, Skirt Took 180 Hours for Her ‘Alone Together’ Premiere With Bobby Wooten at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes looked to Chloé to debut her new film “Alone Together.” The actress and director wore a matching hand-crocheted Chloé white tank top and long flared skirt from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection for the film’s premiere Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival. According to Chloé, the matching set took 180 hours to create. Holmes paired the look with the Chloé Kattie bag in a soft tan color.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChloé Resort 2023Chloé Pre-Fall 2022 Holmes posed on the red carpet...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#English Albanian#The Cell Dome King#Mayzemetallic
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

These 5 Hairstyles Will Make You Look Younger (for Real)

Aging isn’t always stress- and judgment-free for us women. We are constantly bombarded with advice and tips on how to look half our age; and while some of us (myself included) often succumb to the pressures of wanting to look as youthful as possible, I must admit, there are benefits to subscribing to some of those anti-aging rituals.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy