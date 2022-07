A woman accused of helping a homicide suspect evade law enforcement was convicted Tuesday in a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Ansley Katherine Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony. According to charging documents, she was originally charged with making a false report to law enforcement, as well, but Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald said Tuesday that that charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO