A planned senior housing development with at least 168 units and 153 parking spaces will go to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday for approval. The project, which is being proposed by Goddard/Homestead, Inc., a nonprofit which currently operates two other senior living campuses in Worcester, is located at the site of the former Saint Peter-Marian Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 781-783 Grove St., which closed in 2020. The property, which includes 23.7 acres, is currently occupied by a three-story building, a two-story and a one-story residential building, 254 parking spaces and athletic fields.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO