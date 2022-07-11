ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Missing Hanceville man found dead at scene of motorcycle crash

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
A Hanceville man was found dead Sunday night after a motorcycle crash that apparently occurred early Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers.

Timothy W. Mayer, 32, was fatally injured, troopers say, when the 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving went off the road, off an embankment and into a creek bed.

The wreck was discovered at about 8:07 p.m. Sunday. Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened on Cullman County Road 565 near Cullman County Road 576, about 3 miles west of Hanceville.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Family members had publicized through social media their search for Mayer, noting that he and his motorcycle were missing and had last been seen on Friday.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

