Who has the best street taco in Lafayette? Did your favorite make the list?: Food Finds

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

What is better than a good street taco? To me, not much compares. Moving to Lafayette brought excitement about what the Cajun culinary scene would offer.  But I also was anxious to find the perfect taco in the area.

Tacos are not the first food that comes to mind when thinking of Acadiana, but, there are plenty of great places to get your hands on some. This list focuses on street tacos which are traditionally served on small corn tortillas with grilled protein like chicken, pork, or beef and topped with cilantro and onions.

After visiting ten local taco trucks, restaurants, and taquerias with help from The Daily Advertiser's staff and a good friend here are my personal picks for the best street tacos in Lafayette:

La Carreta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6vMO_0gbdHOm800

If you are in Downtown Lafayette and looking for a nice authentic taco La Carreta on Jefferson is a great pick. With high-quality protein options and complimentary chips, you really can't go wrong. The restaurant boasts a large menu with plenty of non-taco items as well. If you're looking for a happy hour destination they have $7 margaritas daily.

Tacos are sold in orders of two or three except on Tuesdays when tacos are $2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj0aH_0gbdHOm800

The price is noticeably higher than the other taco places on the list and the flavor is not as bold as some others on the list.

Still, a good taco and the restaurant is beautiful with plenty of bright colors.

Price: $13.95 for three with rice and black beans

Location: 400 Jefferson St #7014

Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Pedro's surprised me with how great their taco was. Located on one of Lafayette's busiest streets this taco restaurant and bar offers great entertainment to match the fun food. Ordering chicken tacos can be a very hit-or-miss situation when it comes to the texture of the meat and Pedro's did not miss in that area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bm81I_0gbdHOm800

The tacos had a great amount of flavorful and juicy chicken topped with cilantro and raw white onions.

As with La Carreta, tacos at Pedro's are generally sold in sets of three but, you can also order single a la carte tacos. The size of Pedro's tacos is a bit larger than some of the others on the list which I considered a positive.

Similarly to La Caretta, the price is high for tacos especially if you are not in the mood for rice and beans. With all that said I still think Pedro's offers a tasty taco good any day of the week. The restaurant also has a wonderful atmosphere.

Price: One $4.50 - $5.25, Three with rice and beans $15.99 - $17.99

Location: 3323 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

"Little" La Hacienda

Not to be confused with the large La Hacienda location near Walmart, Little La Hacienda is located at the entrance of the Acadiana Mall. This location scored big in flavor, freshness, and price.

The chicken was seasoned well with a touch of spice and still juicy. The tortilla was a great texture and supported the contents with no breakage. As with all the tacos so far a wonderful amount of toppings greets you with each bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3s1a_0gbdHOm800

La Hacienda has my favorite salsa out of all the restaurants I visited, mostly smooth with a few roughly chopped onions throughout and a medium spice level. Tacos can be ordered in singles or as a meal with rice and beans. This restaurant also had one of the shortest wait times around dinner.

Price: $3.00

Location: 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #102

Taqueria el Dólar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29C2QI_0gbdHOm800

If you have been waiting to see this taco truck on the list here it is! Taqueria el Dolar has the lowest price for a great taco by far. Make sure you bring cash if you plan on visiting, this truck does not accept cards.

On top of having low prices, the tacos themselves are great. This truck offers an almost textbook definition of a street taco served in styrofoam containers with salsas and sliced carrots. They give you a true taco truck experience with bold flavors and a robust menu including their popular quesabirrias.

Price: $1.50

Locations: 1918 W University Ave, 4609 Johnston St. and,  4742 W Congress St.

La Papa Loca

If you have never been to or heard of La Papa Loca you are missing out! This restaurant proves that great things come in small packages.

With two locations on Johnston Street and Cameron Street, you can get these great tacos wherever you are. La Papa Loca earned a spot on this list for its flavor profile. Packed with citrus, spice, and herby goodness one bite leaves you wanting more. The tacos are juicy and moist so make sure you have napkins near.

If you don't like things too spicy stay away from the peanut sauce served on the side! They also have plenty of non-taco entrees but trust me the tacos will have you visiting for many Tuesdays to come.

They are located at 3701 Cameron St. and 4702 Johnston St.

Price: $2.50 - $2.85

Be sure to vote for your favorite taco and Mexican restaurant in this year's Best of Acadiana. Voting ends July 22!

2021 winners:

Best taco: Taco Sisters

Best Mexican Cuisine: Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina

What is your favorite taco in the area? Let me know by email at wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

