GREENVILLE — Greenville FC is sponsoring the Pass, Shoot & Kick Soccer Competition on July 30 at Harmon Field. The competition will measure the accuracy of passing, shooting and how far participants can kick a soccer ball. There will be a boys and a girls division, along with 3 age groups: 8 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older (this division is open to anyone 13 and older).

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO