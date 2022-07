The driver who received a DUI in a February car crash that later killed a beloved Tuscaloosa coach was indicted on criminal charges for his death and arrested this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Tuesday, the driver, identified as 55-year-old Abelino Chavez Rivas, was indicted in June on one count of manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Tracy Lamark Braggs, Jr. by a Tuscaloosa County grand jury.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO