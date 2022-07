STREATOR – Five men were injured at a home in rural Streator after coming into contact with a power line. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, around 11 AM in the 1400 block of North 1659th road, contractors working at a residence on ladders reportedly struck a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter. One male victim was taken by Life Flight Helicopter from the scene to a Peoria hospital. Three male victims were taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Ottawa, and one male victim was taken by ambulance to the OSF Center for Health in Streator. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and the current conditions of those involved was not released.

STREATOR, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO