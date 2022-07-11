ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Bicyclist struck by car in June dies; police asking for public's help

By The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sw1RQ_0gbdGMTX00

PANAMA CITY — Police are asking anyone with information about a fatal June 30 crash involving a bicyclist to call them.

Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, of Panama City, was critically injured about 10:30 p.m. that night near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue, according to a news release from the Panama City Police Department.

Investigators believe Battles was attempting to cross the busy highway when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, the release said. Battles was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Bicycle safety:Panama City Police, FDOT aim to bring awareness to pedestrian and bicyclist safety

Pedestrian signs in wake of crashes:More flashing pedestrian signs go up in Panama City Beach after 3 people hit days apart

PCPD spokesman Ken McVay said Monday that the driver who struck Battles stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Further crash details were not released as the investigation is ongoing, he said.

The news release said the crash remains under investigation, and that anyone with information about the case should call officers at 850-872-3100. Tips also can be reported anonymously by smartphone through the "Panama City PD" Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

Young Florida couple killed in murder-suicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

PCPD searching for missing teen

The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager that was last seen July 3rd . Fourteen-year-old Briana Jefferson was last seen leaving the Hidle House on July 3rd. She is a mixed-race female, 5-foot-3 tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. There is no description of the last clothing she was wearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Panama City Police#Fdot#Pcpd
WMBB

Two car crash temporarily blocks traffic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two car crash on Beck Avenue temporarily blocked a portion of the road on Sunday. The crash involved a black pickup truck and a black SUV. It is unclear how the pickup truck turned over. Traffic was blocked north of 19th street and south of 21st Street. Panama City […]
WMBB

Second person dies in State 79 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — Another person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash that happened last week in Bay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was headed south on State Road 79 near Pine Log Road when it crossed over the center median and directly into the path of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Death under investigation in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Sheriff gets vocal on pursuing drug dealers

Stepping out of the traditional role of the reserved and detached lawman, Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith has been speaking out loudly and directly as his department heats up its pursuit of meth dealers. Beginning about a month ago, in a series of regular Facebook Live broadcasts, Smith took aim...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City officials asking public not to vandalize parks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bob George Boat Ramp and Park were vandalized over the weekend. According to the Panama City Quality of Life Director, this wasn’t the first time the area had been vandalized. Officials are asking the public not to vandalize properties, especially ones they are trying...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Body found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning. They said the body was found near Pate Pond and Union Hill Road. If you have...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

North Walton Co. approaching four months without ER

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — When Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced the closure of its emergency room for renovation in March, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson was worried about the effect it would have on the community. The agency brought on a seventh ambulance earlier than scheduled to help offset the longer transport times to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach mother arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman was arrested on Thursday for alleged child neglect. Around 4:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Police received information about a 17-month-old child having medical treatment after consuming narcotics. Detectives began an investigation to find how the child came in contact...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WESH

U.S. Coast Guard rescues five people on Florida boat

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped people that were on a vessel in Ponce De Leon on Saturday. Coast Guard officials say the boat, a 21-foot vessel, had issues and was located about 18 miles offshore. The rescue crew assisted five people to a boat...
PONCE DE LEON, FL
WMBB

Panama City commissioners consider public boat ramp ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Private boat owners are asking commissioners to regulate activity at city boat ramps and parks. They said charter boats and small watercraft rental businesses are blocking access to the ramps and taking up the parking spaces. City officials are considering a plan to prohibit commercial use on boat ramps and city parks without permits.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for July 10-16

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — S.R. 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains closed at the S.R....
BAY COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Drowns at Panama City Beach

A Montgomery man has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, Florida. Panama City Beach Police say Arturo Torres had been swimming in the Gulf and became caught in the current, according to eyewitnesses. Yellow flags were flying, indicating a moderate surf hazard. Beach Safety crews brought...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Searching for the Spring Creek pollution solution

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents who live near Spring Creek are begging Jackson County Commissioners for a solution to clean up the often polluted waterway. They said they are tired of doing it themselves. “We want the ordinance to say non-disposable items is all that’s allowed to come through our waterways,” Spring Creek Clean-up […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy