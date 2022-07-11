Bicyclist struck by car in June dies; police asking for public's help

PANAMA CITY — Police are asking anyone with information about a fatal June 30 crash involving a bicyclist to call them.

Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, of Panama City, was critically injured about 10:30 p.m. that night near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue, according to a news release from the Panama City Police Department.

Investigators believe Battles was attempting to cross the busy highway when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, the release said. Battles was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

PCPD spokesman Ken McVay said Monday that the driver who struck Battles stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Further crash details were not released as the investigation is ongoing, he said.

The news release said the crash remains under investigation, and that anyone with information about the case should call officers at 850-872-3100. Tips also can be reported anonymously by smartphone through the "Panama City PD" Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.