Amarillo man, 22, killed in Donley County crash after vehicle strikes wild animal

 2 days ago

A 22-year-old Amarillo man died and another person was injured after a vehicle rollover crash involving a wild animal on US 287 in Donley County early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), at about 12:50 a.m., a 2001 Toyota Tundra was westbound on US 287, about three miles east of Hedley, when the driver struck a wild animal in the roadwayand lost control of the vehicle. The Tundra left the roadway, traveled into the center median, and rolledover, ejecting an unsecured passenger. The Tundra came to rest facing northeast in the center median.

The passenger, Elvin Padilla-Mejia, 22, of Amarillo, was air-lifted to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The driver of the vehicle, Fredi Padilla, 36, of Amarillo, was taken by ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Padilla was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

