ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Spanning Time: When photo captions are on the wrong side of history, literally

By Gerald Smith
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ow8cF_0gbdGKi500

Oops, I did it again. No, I am not going to break into a verse from the Britney Spears song.  I am going to apologize for an unintentional error.

On June 24, Southern Tier Throwback had a number of photographs showing the grounds and the building identified as the IBM Country Club . I was wrong.

Apparently, I picked a bad day to give up sniffing glue (with every allusion to the movie "Airplane!").  No, I am not sure what I was thinking when I captioned the photographs I selected for that column.

No, it was not the IBM Country Club, but the IBM Homestead. Yes, it began its days as the Spaulding home.  Spaulding built the home but only lived in it for several years before leaving to become the executor of the estate of Henry B. Endicott. After a short period, IBM purchased the home and added additions, and it was transformed into the IBM Homestead, where meetings, education classes and other events could be held. It also housed an apartment for the Watsons when they were in the area. The facility also included a golf course, as did the nearby IBM Country Club.

Today, the IBM Homestead has been transformed once again into Traditions in the Glen, while the IBM Country Club is slated to be demolished for the construction of new apartments. While I understand the loss of the Country Club due to its poor building condition, I mourn the loss of the Oliver Crocker house, which dates to 1800 and represents an important part of the Broome County heritage.

While I was wrong on my identification — and believe me that I know better — I can chalk it up to a momentary lapse in memory.  So, please do not blame the editors and workers at the Press & Sun-Bulletin. They followed my lead, and I was lost for that moment. I will pledge to try, with the emphasis on try, to not let it happen again. Yet, it will. I am human.

Someone assumed when I write about some particular date, that I mean that date. I use “about” rather than the word circa. Circa for many historians generally means about five years in either direction of that stated date. That means a 10-year period of possible dates. I usually face the grief of some readers when I try and date a photograph using the automobiles in the picture. I admit I am horrible when it comes to dating the year of a car.

On a similar note, another reader took me to task for a caption that appeared on the June 19 Spanning Time column discussing summertime on a farm . The reader wanted me to know that the photograph with a hay rake — or rather, the other photograph showing workers from Link Aviation assisting — were not using a hay rake. First, I used the original caption from the newspaper for these captions with only a couple of word changes. The photograph showing Althea Burrows does depict a hay rake, and the caption for the other photograph never used the word hay rake, only that they were assisting to bring in the hay, and that is where the original captioner probably miswrote.

More Spanning Time The brief heyday of the summer home community of Columbia Grove in Windsor

More: Spanning Time, literally: Watches not only tell time, they can tell us a family's history

The reader also took umbrage that I stated that people were enjoying swimming pools and air conditioners while kids on farms were transitioning to tractors and other equipment. She stated that it was the wrong time period. I disagree. We had municipal swimming pools by the late 1920's, and several by the 1930's. Room air conditioners were introduced in the 1950's, and several EJ factories had air conditioners by the early 1940's. All of them in the same period as regional farmers were purchasing their first tractors and moving away from horse-drawn equipment. I will stick by my original statement.

History is like a moving stream. The waters continue to flow — sometimes quicker and sometimes slower. The levels of the water rise and fall depending on many factors. It is the job of the historian to watch and report back on those moving waters. By the time we make our assessment, they have changed once again. I will continue to try and do my best.

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Spanning Time: When photo captions are on the wrong side of history, literally

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Entertainment
thehomepagenetwork.com

It’s A Wonderful Place: From Hawaii to Wellsboro

There are so many things to love about life in our small towns here in Tioga and Bradford counties. The people, however, are what truly make this place so wonderful. Come hear their stories of what brought them here, and why they’re proud to call this place home. Some have been here for generations, while others have recently moved to the area. No matter how long they’ve been here, each person has a unique story to tell with a special reason why they love it.
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
tompkinsweekly.com

Jack Nelson continues family legacy in T-burg police

Editor’s note: In last week’s Trumansburg Connection, “Funky Fungi” author Sue Heavenrich was incorrectly quoted as saying that Steve and Anne Sierigk, who cultivate mushrooms in Trumansburg, are her friends. Heavenrich interviewed the couple for her book but did not partner with them nor visit their farm. This error has been corrected in the online version of last week’s story.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

25th Celebration of The Finger Lakes Wine Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#The Ibm Homestead#Ibm Country Club#Traditions#The Country Club
NYS Music

Grassroots 30 Annual Festival Lineup Announced

The 30th annual Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg is back with over 80 performers on five stages during July 21-24 at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds. The festival is held at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds in Trumansburg which is located about 10 miles north of Ithaca on the west side of Cayuga Lake in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York. Since the birth of the festival, the guiding quote has always been “to create joy in the midst of crisis is a powerful thing and brings magic to the table.”
TRUMANSBURG, NY
News Channel 34

New York State American Legion establishes $1.5 million fund

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State American Legion has established a $1.5 million fund to address veteran suicide and homelessness. They will be unveiling the the new fund on Friday, July 15th, during the American Legion’s state convention which is being held at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
rewind1077.com

Gas prices in Ithaca continue to drop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
The Ithaca Voice

Cease and desist confusion with local businesses produces questions over cannabis management

ITHACA, N.Y.—Since former Governor Andrew Cuomo legalized retail cannabis, New York State has spent the past 16 months making gradual, deliberate process on distributing licenses to sellers, which are now expected to be released in early 2023. In the meantime, certain sellers have seized the moment and opened their businesses anyway, much to the state’s chagrin.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira home destroyed in early morning fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Elmira destroyed a home on 1320 Pratt St. A firefighter told our reporter on scene that the house is a "total loss". The fire was so hot at one point that it even melted some plastic siding...
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Burglaries and motorcycle theft reported across Ithaca’s west end

Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to several reports of burglaries across Ithaca’s west end on Saturday, and a motorcycle was stolen from the area, according to statements from IPD on Sunday morning. Police say officers responding to Safelite Auto Glass at 150 Cecil A. Malone Drive at...
ITHACA, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

667
Followers
497
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy