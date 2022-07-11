Spanning Time: When photo captions are on the wrong side of history, literally

Oops, I did it again. No, I am not going to break into a verse from the Britney Spears song. I am going to apologize for an unintentional error.

On June 24, Southern Tier Throwback had a number of photographs showing the grounds and the building identified as the IBM Country Club . I was wrong.

Apparently, I picked a bad day to give up sniffing glue (with every allusion to the movie "Airplane!"). No, I am not sure what I was thinking when I captioned the photographs I selected for that column.

No, it was not the IBM Country Club, but the IBM Homestead. Yes, it began its days as the Spaulding home. Spaulding built the home but only lived in it for several years before leaving to become the executor of the estate of Henry B. Endicott. After a short period, IBM purchased the home and added additions, and it was transformed into the IBM Homestead, where meetings, education classes and other events could be held. It also housed an apartment for the Watsons when they were in the area. The facility also included a golf course, as did the nearby IBM Country Club.

Today, the IBM Homestead has been transformed once again into Traditions in the Glen, while the IBM Country Club is slated to be demolished for the construction of new apartments. While I understand the loss of the Country Club due to its poor building condition, I mourn the loss of the Oliver Crocker house, which dates to 1800 and represents an important part of the Broome County heritage.

While I was wrong on my identification — and believe me that I know better — I can chalk it up to a momentary lapse in memory. So, please do not blame the editors and workers at the Press & Sun-Bulletin. They followed my lead, and I was lost for that moment. I will pledge to try, with the emphasis on try, to not let it happen again. Yet, it will. I am human.

Someone assumed when I write about some particular date, that I mean that date. I use “about” rather than the word circa. Circa for many historians generally means about five years in either direction of that stated date. That means a 10-year period of possible dates. I usually face the grief of some readers when I try and date a photograph using the automobiles in the picture. I admit I am horrible when it comes to dating the year of a car.

On a similar note, another reader took me to task for a caption that appeared on the June 19 Spanning Time column discussing summertime on a farm . The reader wanted me to know that the photograph with a hay rake — or rather, the other photograph showing workers from Link Aviation assisting — were not using a hay rake. First, I used the original caption from the newspaper for these captions with only a couple of word changes. The photograph showing Althea Burrows does depict a hay rake, and the caption for the other photograph never used the word hay rake, only that they were assisting to bring in the hay, and that is where the original captioner probably miswrote.

More Spanning Time The brief heyday of the summer home community of Columbia Grove in Windsor

More: Spanning Time, literally: Watches not only tell time, they can tell us a family's history

The reader also took umbrage that I stated that people were enjoying swimming pools and air conditioners while kids on farms were transitioning to tractors and other equipment. She stated that it was the wrong time period. I disagree. We had municipal swimming pools by the late 1920's, and several by the 1930's. Room air conditioners were introduced in the 1950's, and several EJ factories had air conditioners by the early 1940's. All of them in the same period as regional farmers were purchasing their first tractors and moving away from horse-drawn equipment. I will stick by my original statement.

History is like a moving stream. The waters continue to flow — sometimes quicker and sometimes slower. The levels of the water rise and fall depending on many factors. It is the job of the historian to watch and report back on those moving waters. By the time we make our assessment, they have changed once again. I will continue to try and do my best.

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Spanning Time: When photo captions are on the wrong side of history, literally