Death and taxes are still guaranteed, but growing old may become a thing of the past. According to a research study published by the Salk Institute, cellular rejuvenation in mice has shown aging with no increase in cancer or other health issues. After a certain point, age is just a number, but those extra candles come at a cost to your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, Side effects include brittle bones, cardiovascular disease, weaker muscles, and cancer. Genentech, the Salk Institute, and one member of the Roche group have safely and effectively reversed aging in middle-aged and elderly mice by turning back the clocks on their cells.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO