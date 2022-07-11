ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Prevalence of autism up to 3.14 percent in U.S. youth for 2019 to 2020

MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in U.S. children and adolescents has increased to an estimated 3.14 percent in 2019 and 2020, according to a research letter published online July 5 in JAMA Pediatrics. Qian Li, from the School of Public Health at Guangdong...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Think About Autism in a Child With a Developmental Disorder

Part 1 of this post summarized three diagnoses: Intellectual Disability (ID), Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and Global developmental delay (GDD). Here, we discuss some of the similarities and differences between them, and how clinicians decide whether a child should be diagnosed with one, the other, or both. Diagnostic Decisions. It...
KIDS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prevalence#Poverty#Asd#Journal
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

7 Habits That Can Lower Your Risk of Dementia

Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy