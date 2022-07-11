ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

From the editor: Guest column about Proud Boys did not meet our standards

By Jennifer Orsi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

To our readers:

The Herald-Tribune erred Sunday in publishing a guest column on our opinion page and website with the headline “Attacking Proud Boys does disservice to caring parents.”

A guest column from June 24 had criticized the author of Sunday's column, and an editor felt it fair to give her a chance to respond. We strive to provide a broad range of views from our community, including opinions in opposition to those of our editorial board.

However, the Herald-Tribune opinion page will not provide a forum for support of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that promotes white nationalist views and which has been labeled a terrorist group by two countries and has top members under indictment on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. To do so is antithetical to our values as an organization and is outside of our responsibility to provide a fair forum for different points of view.

Our editorial process failed to keep this column from being published as it appeared, which did not meet our standards. We are adding additional, higher level review of the process for accepting and editing guest columns for publication.

We will continue to publish varied opinions from across the political spectrum on important local issues. But this decision fell short of our standards, and we apologize to our readers.

Jennifer Orsi

Executive Editor

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: From the editor: Guest column about Proud Boys did not meet our standards

