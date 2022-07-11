ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former QB Frank Karczewski expected to be named South Bend Adams High School football coach

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Former South Bend Adams quarterback Frank Karczewski will be named the Eagles' new football coach, according to sources close to the situation.

The decision is pending South Bend Community School Corp. board of trustee approval. The matter is expected to included on the July 18 meeting agenda.

Karczewski, a 2013 Adams graduate, was an All-Northern Indiana Conference quarterback in 2012. He was an assistant coach at powerhouse Indianapolis Cathedral last season.

If hired, Karczewski will replace former Adams coach, Antwon Jones, who unexpectedly left the Eagles after six season for a security job in the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation. Jones will also be an assistant coach on Penn's football staff.

The Eagles open the season on Aug 19 at Northridge.

Check back for more on this story

#High School Football#Trustee#Community School#The Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#Indianapolis Cathedral
