Comics

Tower of God to Go on Indefinite Hiatus

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTower of God is one of the most popular manhwa series around, and its anime only lifted the series higher with fans worldwide. However, all stories stories wax and wane including Tower of God. A new report reveals the series is taking an indefinite hiatus soon, and it will give its...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.
COMICS
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Primal and Samurai Jack Creator Reacts to the Current State of Adult Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky has become a legend in the medium that is North American animation, having started with more all-ages centric material such as Dexter's Laboratory and the earliest seasons of Samurai Jack. In recent years however, the animator has been diving far more into the world of adult animation, with his final season of Samurai Jack and the Adult Swim behemoth that is Primal, and Tartakovsky took the opportunity in a recent interview to discuss the boom of more mature animation.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Last Mile Kicks Off 4-Month Interactive Event

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment today announced that the Facebook-exclusive massively interactive live event The Walking Dead: Last Mile is kicking off its four-month run, with new, interactive story content that will unfold daily. Timed to coincide with the end of AMC's long-running TV adaptation of Skybound's The Walking Dead, fans can observe, explore and impact a constantly evolving virtual world set in the The Walking Dead universe, influencing the story and ultimately helping to shape The Walking Dead canon. As previously announced, the game will tie in with a weekly interactive livestream on Facebook Watch, hosted by The Walking Dead superfan Yvette Nicole Brown and guest starring Felicia Day.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style

A half a century never looked so good. Sofia Vergara turned 50 on July 10 and kicked off the milestone moment the day before, posting a series of celebratory photos to Instagram. Wearing a strapless red-and-white patterned sundress with a sweetheart neckline, glamorous oversized shades and collection of bangles, the...
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Who 'Walks Himself' Every Morning Is Impossible to Resist

Haven't you always secretly wished that your dog could walk themselves? Especially if you've ever gotten up at dawn to walk your dog in the snow or rain. So don't be too jealous after watching video of a Golden Retriever taking himself for a walk. Yep, believe it or not there were no humans in sight!
PETS
ComicBook

The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on Supernatural Prequel

This fall, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will take viewers back to where it all began with the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary, but if Jensen Ackles has his way, the series will feature more than one version of John Winchester. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and serves as the prequel's narrator, told Supernatural Then and Now podcast, he'd like to see all versions of John Winchester appear at some point, Spider-Man: No Way Home style.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Fans say Gemma is donning 'x' necklace worth thousands on Love Island

At first, Gemma Owen’s dad was the talk of Love Island, then her lip had viewers concerned and now, everyone wants to know how to get their mitts on her necklace. Gemma has been sporting a gold ‘x’ necklace on the show from the very beginning as well as some eye-catching bracelets.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Watch Queen and Adam Lambert cover operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’

Queen and Adam Lambert performed an impromptu cover of operatic track ‘Nessun Dorma’ during a show in Bologna, Italy over the weekend. ‘Nessun Dorma’ is the aria from the last act of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot and reached new audiences in 1990 when Luciana Pavarotti performed it during the World Cup, which was held in Italy that year.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Point Out Major Error in Erin & Miranda Scene

Fans of the popular CBS police procedural TV drama series, Blue Bloods point out one major flaw in one of the show’s seventh-season episodes. It was a case of real-life slipping into our favorite crime drama series, it seems. Recently, some Blue Bloods note a surprising element in a season seven episode. This element? A piece of crew equipment during one important seventh-season scene, per Express. In this episode titled Guilt By Association, Blue Bloods police detective, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) approaches his sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan) for help on a case.
TV SERIES

