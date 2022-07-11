Tower of God to Go on Indefinite Hiatus

This fall, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will take viewers back to where it all began with the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary, but if Jensen Ackles has his way, the series will feature more than one version of John Winchester. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and serves as the prequel's narrator, told Supernatural Then and Now podcast, he'd like to see all versions of John Winchester appear at some point, Spider-Man: No Way Home style.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO