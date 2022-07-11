Tower of God to Go on Indefinite Hiatus

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment today announced that the Facebook-exclusive massively interactive live event The Walking Dead: Last Mile is kicking off its four-month run, with new, interactive story content that will unfold daily. Timed to coincide with the end of AMC's long-running TV adaptation of Skybound's The Walking Dead, fans can observe, explore and impact a constantly evolving virtual world set in the The Walking Dead universe, influencing the story and ultimately helping to shape The Walking Dead canon. As previously announced, the game will tie in with a weekly interactive livestream on Facebook Watch, hosted by The Walking Dead superfan Yvette Nicole Brown and guest starring Felicia Day.
