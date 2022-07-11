ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson TN test scores bounce back, schools director ‘excited’

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Dickson County School matched, and sometimes exceeded, statewide scores on standardized tests, showing a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Dickson County Schools Director Dr. Danny Weeks and administrators are pleased with the results considering COVID challenges over the last two years . He noted that the younger students have only known COVID-influenced learning.

“We felt that coming through the last couple of years of COVID and the disruptions to normalcy could definitely have an impact on student performance and school grades, particularly in the elementary level where 3rd grade students have only known going to school in an abnormal environment,” Weeks said. “We are excited to see how quickly these schools have rebounded and exceeded to their previous pre-COVID levels.”

The annual Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP, tests show the percentage of students who score at or above grade level during the 2021-2022 school year.

Dickson County students scored 38.4% in mathematics; 39.3% in English, language, arts; 49.5% in science; and 57.5% in social studies.

Statewide more than 36% of students are at or above grade-level in English language arts; about 30% in math; 40% in science; and 41% in social studies.

Weeks said the expectation is that all Dickson County metrics are in the state’s top third scores.

“At this point it appears that we are exceeding that expectation,” Weeks said.

Weeks said schools officials now await state growth and accountability scores, or the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in which the district is assigned a letter grade. Those scores are expected to arrive early fall.

Plans are in place to continue improving student performance, he said.

“Our teachers, administrators, educational support professionals, and most importantly, our students and parents deserve so much credit for the resilience they showed this year that produced these results,” Weeks said. “We will continue to focus our efforts and resources on the important work that lies ahead in order to provide our students the best opportunities to be successful and competitive in their futures.”

The school district has continued a summer camp program in June. Also, Weeks said students have increased opportunities for one-on-one tutoring and expanded mental health services.

Related: TN student reading scores 'largely back to pre-pandemic levels,' data shows

Dickson County Schools scores

Third grade:

English language arts, 2021: 35.8%

English language arts, 2022: 36.9%

Overall:

English language arts, 2021: 32.3%

English language arts, 2022: 39.3%

Math, 2021: 31.6%

Math, 2022:  38.4%

Science, 2021: 49.3%

Science, 2022: 49.5%

Social studies, 2021: 49.4%

Social studies, 2022: 57.5%

Related: See how your Middle Tennessee school district fared on this year's TNReady tests

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson TN test scores bounce back, schools director 'excited'

