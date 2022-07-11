ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykiUk_0gbdFijc00

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Deja Angelica Ranzy, 24, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty May 17 to one gross misdemeanor count of harassment of a victim under 18 with reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm. Ranzy is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20. One felony count of threats of violence, one felony count of first-degree damage to property with foreseeable risk of bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Wyatt Christopher Labeau, 40, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 27 to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. He was credited for 90 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Gene Edward Haring, 57, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 27 to five years and 10 months in prison for one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. He was credited for 264 days served and is required to register as a predatory offender. Judge Heidi Schultz presided.

Jonathan Christopher Alton, 22, of Coon Rapids, was sentenced June 27 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Davontae Darrell Dixon, 23, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced June 29 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of discharging a firearm in a municipality. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to two days in jail and was credited for two days served. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of second-degree firearm assault was dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

Kevon Marquiose Washington, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 29 to four years in prison for one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was credited for 363 days served. One gross misdemeanor count of carrying a weapon without a permit was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Cayden Orlin Kohnen, 19, of Roscoe, pleaded guilty July 8 to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 14-15 years old. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21. Judge William Cashman presided.

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in North Dakota Drug Bust

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud man was arrested in North Dakota after police there said he was in possession of nearly 1,400 fentanyl pills and other drugs. Police say they found 43-year-old John Richmond in a Bismarck hotel room with 1,393 fentanyl pills, cocaine, an ounce of crack cocaine, and ecstasy. The criminal complaint says investigators discovered seven mobile phones, $2,039 in cash, and digital scales.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Found Competent To Face Arson Charges Against Him

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man accused of trying to burn down is apartment has now been found competent to face the charges against him. Nineteen-year-old Hunter Hipp was charged with one count of 1st-degree arson back in April, after he allegedly admitted to police he started a fire inside northeast St. Cloud apartment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Cases#Violent Crime#The St Cloud Times#St Cloud
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
WJON

Missouri Man Arrested in St. Cloud on DWI, Threats Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A Missouri man faces criminal charges after he was arrested in St. Cloud for driving under the influence of alcohol. Thirty-eight-year-old Elijah Sharks Jr. of St. Louis was arrested early Friday morning after a witness reported his erratic driving to the police. The witness said he saw...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lptv.org

Garrison Man Charged for Allegedly Shaking, Dropping 3-Month Old Daughter

A 26-year-old Garrison man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shaking and dropping his 3-month-old daughter, causing a near-fatal head injury. Andrew Donald Erickson is charged with one count of First-Degree Assault – Great Bodily Harm and one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm.
GARRISON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man arrested for alleged assault at Minnesota Hotel

(Starbuck, MN) -- A man is accused of assaulting someone at a hotel in Starbuck. Police responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found someone with severe injuries. The 41-year-old suspect had fled the hotel, but police received a report of a truck being stolen just outside of Starbuck.
STARBUCK, MN
fox9.com

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
WJON

Dogs Stolen in St. Cloud; More Vehicles Stolen and Burglaries

St. Cloud Police is reporting a pair of stolen dogs taken from a yard on the 3100 block of Maine Prairie Road. The dogs are a 2-year female American Staffordshire Terrier, brown and white in color with a blue collar and a leather walking harness, and a 3-year old male golden lab retriever with no collar. The dogs were reportedly taken July 6th at 3:50 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Farmer Charged in $46 Million Organic Farm Fraud Scheme

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been charged with defrauding grain purchasers by selling grains falsely labeled as organic. Prosecutors say 64-year-old James Wolf of Jeffers, a certified organic farmer, defrauded grain purchasers by selling them non-GMO grains falsely represented as organic between 2014 and 2020. Wolf, who did not hold a legally required grain buyer’s license, repeatedly purchased non-organic corn and soybeans from a grain seller and resold the grain as an organic product.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
kmrskkok.com

Starbuck Police Department responded to an assault

On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Starbuck Police Department responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon. Once Officers arrived on scene the victim, an adult male, was transported by the Glacial Ridge Ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The victim was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and he remains hospitalized. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Agents, and Crime Lab were called to assist with the criminal investigation.
STARBUCK, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crow Wing County Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud woman has died after a crash in Crow Wing County. According to the crash report, 88-year-old Anita Haller died when her car was hit while driving across Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Haller’s 21-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy