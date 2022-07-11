ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago
  • A survey shows investors think Bitcoin could go as low as $10,000 in the near future.
  • The market will be closely watching new inflation data set to be released Friday.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have not fared well amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

What happened

Several of the main cryptocurrencies fell this morning, as investor sentiment is still negative and as the market prepares for a key inflation report later this week.

Over the past 24 hours, as of 10:21 a.m. ET today, shares of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC -2.89%), traded roughly 3% lower. At the same time, shares of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH -5.40%), traded roughly 2.7% down and shares of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE -3.96%) traded more than 5% lower.

So what

In a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg, 60% of the 950 investors polled about where they think the price of Bitcoin is headed said they think it will hit $10,000 in the not-too-distant future, while 40% believe it is going to go higher from here. The current price of Bitcoin was roughly $20,500 as of this writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBiQC_0gbdFbYX00
Image source: Getty Images.

"It's very easy to be fearful right now, not only in crypto but generally in the world," said Jared Madfes of the venture capital firm Tribe Capital. Madfes also said the sentiment in the survey is representative of "people's inherent fear in the market" right now.

The other thing investors might be thinking about this week is new data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks a group of prices tied to common daily consumer goods and services. The market tends to use this as one way to measure inflation, which has been at some of the highest levels seen in four decades.

In May, the CPI rose 8.6% on a year-over-year basis, which came in higher than economists had been projecting and made the market question whether inflation had peaked. The longer inflation persists, the more aggressive the Federal Reserve will have to be with interest rate hikes, which creates a stronger likelihood of the economy tipping into a recession.

June data for the CPI will be released on Wednesday, and some economists think we could see a larger year-over-year increase than the May data, which could impact the market and cryptocurrencies negatively.

"The headline is expected to be higher. That's mostly because of energy," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, according to CNBC.

Boockvar added: "The question is to what extent the moderation in goods prices is going to be offset by continued increasing services prices, predominantly driven by rent."

Many cryptocurrencies have traded more like tech stocks this year and have not fared well amid the Fed's aggressive rate hikes and reduction of its balance sheet. The price of Bitcoin is down more than 57% this year. Rising interest rates make safer assets like U.S. Treasury bills yield more, which makes risky assets like Bitcoin less attractive to investors.

Now what

While all cryptocurrencies are pretty difficult to value, I continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin in the long term due to the continued adoption of the token around the world and in the mainstream financial system.

I also really like Ethereum, given how much the smart-contract technology is resonating and being used in different industries. I would stay away from the meme token Dogecoin because it offers nothing special from a technical standpoint or a real-world use case.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Web3 Investment
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy