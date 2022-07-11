ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

If You Don't Own Costco Stock, You're Missing Out

By Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

With inflation continuing to be a thorn in most retailers' sides, you might be surprised to learn that one retailer is posting accelerating growth. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been posting simply outstanding performance since the pandemic started. Instead of beginning to ebb like rivals Walmart and Target , Costco sales have been increasing at a faster rate. It's demonstrating once again that when times are tough, it performs best.

Crushing inflation

Prior to the pandemic, Costco was chugging along with mid to high single-digit year-over-year sales growth in a typical quarter. That shot up to double digits when the pandemic started and there was a scramble for essentials. In the aftermath -- as many retailers deal with supply chain problems, people cutting back on spending, and excess inventory -- Costco's sales growth is getting stronger.

That was apparent in the third fiscal quarter (ended May 8), right around the time other retailers were posting sharply decelerating sales. Costco bucked that trend with a 16% sales increase from the prior-year period to $51 billion, including a 17% increase in U.S. comparative-store sales (or comps). Earnings increased as well, with earnings per share (EPS) growing from $2.75 last year to $3.05 this year, although margins were slightly down.

At the time, though, it wasn't clear whether this would last, worsen, or possibly improve. So far, it's getting better. Costco released monthly earnings updates, and June sales were elevated, increasing 20% over last year, including a 21% increase in U.S. comps.

A resilient model

Although Costco sells everything from milk and bread to jewelry and vacation packages, most of its sales come from essentials. These are products consumers generally spend money on even in an inflationary environment when they might cut back on almost anything else. But when prices are rising, they want to get the most bang for their buck, leading them to Costco's warehouses.

Costco has some of the industry's lowest product margins, at around 11% to 12%, while supermarkets are typically in the mid to high 20s. It makes up for low markups with huge volume. It offers the best price to the customer and makes that dependent on owning a membership, which also increases loyalty. In this kind of market, though, it's more than loyalty that brings them in to shop.

Membership fees also play an important role in the model. In the third quarter, membership fees increased more than 9% to $983 million, and they're likely to break through $1 billion in the near future. The U.S. renewal rate is generally over 90%, and the global renewal rate was 90% for the first time ever. The renewal rate for first-year members was also higher than usual.

Costco is raising prices as well, but it's straddling the line between increased costs and being a discount retailer. Senior Vice President Bob Nelson said on the third-quarter conference call: "I think it's easier for us to pass on higher pricing...assuming that we show that value in the marketplace."

A great stock for any portfolio

Costco is beating the market in 2022, and it's outperformed the S&P 500 for many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDeSv_0gbdFafo00

COST data by YCharts .

The shares aren't cheap, and they're climbing back up in valuation after falling along with the price. They trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39 right now, but there's a reason for this premium, and it's playing out very obviously right now. Costco also pays a dividend that yields 0.74% as well as an occasional, high special dividend.

Costco is a resilient, no-brainer stock to own and offers years of growth and stability for your portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
CNN

Nobody likes self-checkout. Here’s why it’s everywhere

New York CNN Business — “Unexpected item in the bagging area.”. If you’ve encountered these irritating alerts at the self-checkout machine, you’re not alone. According to a survey last year of 1,000 shoppers, 67% said they’d experienced a failure at the self-checkout lane. Errors at the kiosks are so common that they have even spawned dozens of memes and TikTok videos.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Costco Wholesale#Walmart And Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco Stopped Selling Half Sheet Cakes

Costco's half sheet cakes are a sweet treat of mythical proportions. This celebratory dessert staple is beloved by children and office workers alike and can feed almost 50 individuals for just less than a Jackson (a 20-dollar bill). To say that Costco's half sheet cakes were popular is a bit...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
201K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy