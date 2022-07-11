ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Amid hot temperatures, Shelby County Clerk shutters air-condition-less Whitehaven office

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKrzE_0gbdFYrE00

The Shelby County Clerk's Whitehaven office will be closed until further notice due to a lack of air conditioning.

According to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, the location has not had air conditioning since Friday, but will continue to serve customers by appointment at other locations.

There are five remaining locations that will be open, the nearest involving a ten-mile drive to downtown Memphis on Washington Avenue. The other offices are located at:

  • Shelby County Clerk's Office in downtown Memphis, 150 Washington Avenue
  • Shelby County Clerk's Office in Poplar Plaza, 3412 Plaza Drive, Suite #A
  • Shelby County Clerk's Office in Millington, 4836 Navy Road
  • Shelby County Clerk's Office in Raleigh, 3616 Austin Peay Highway, Suite #4
  • Shelby County Clerk's Office in East Memphis, 1075 Mullins Station Road

The air conditioning outage comes during the peak of summer heat, with heat indices reaching 115 degrees last week. The clerk's office will notify the public when the Whitehaven location reopens.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Trash cleanup complaints make it to City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has heard from dozens of viewers who said they’ve been waiting weeks and some said even months for their bulk, curbside trash to be removed by the City of Memphis. It’s something City Council members talked about in Tuesday’s meeting. Council members said they’re hearing about it too, and everyone is pushing for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven closed until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven has been without air conditioning since last Friday and will be closed until further notice. Due to aged facilities without customer service requirements and extreme heat, the office is preparing to serve customers with appointment services at other locations.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Grocery store planned in North Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dwindling number of grocery stores has created a food desert for people in North Memphis, but help could finally be on the way. Councilwoman Michaelyn Easter-Thomas said a community development corporation called the Promise Development Corporation is in talks with city council to locate a grocery store in the community. Promise has worked on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Neighbor stops burglars at hospitalized woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital. Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue. He said when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#The Shelby County Clerk#Navy#Austin Peay Highway
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call at 12:51 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One. His condition was not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice initiative to reduce violent crime by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
localmemphis.com

Suspect at large for homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide near Lamar Avenue and East Shelby Drive. Police said a man stopped at a red light when a person in a ski mask exited a blue Nissan Maxima and shot him with an assault rifle. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact (901) 528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy