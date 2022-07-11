Amid hot temperatures, Shelby County Clerk shutters air-condition-less Whitehaven office

The Shelby County Clerk's Whitehaven office will be closed until further notice due to a lack of air conditioning.

According to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, the location has not had air conditioning since Friday, but will continue to serve customers by appointment at other locations.

There are five remaining locations that will be open, the nearest involving a ten-mile drive to downtown Memphis on Washington Avenue. The other offices are located at:

Shelby County Clerk's Office in downtown Memphis, 150 Washington Avenue

Shelby County Clerk's Office in Poplar Plaza, 3412 Plaza Drive, Suite #A

Shelby County Clerk's Office in Millington, 4836 Navy Road

Shelby County Clerk's Office in Raleigh, 3616 Austin Peay Highway, Suite #4

Shelby County Clerk's Office in East Memphis, 1075 Mullins Station Road

The air conditioning outage comes during the peak of summer heat, with heat indices reaching 115 degrees last week. The clerk's office will notify the public when the Whitehaven location reopens.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.