Tallmadge, OH

Tallmadge church offering backpacks, school supplies to area children

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
Bethel Church of Tallmadge is hosting its Back2School Blessing from 10 a.m. to noon July 30. The annual event provides families and their children, kindergarten through fifth grade, the opportunity to select a free backpack filled with school supplies.

Backpacks will be available as long as supplies last and pre-registration for the event is required by going to http://www.bcot.org/back-to-school. Only those pre-registered will be able to get backpacks.

“We desire to be a blessing to the families in our area,” said Pastor Phil Anderson. “We know that during these difficult economic times many families need assistance and we are happy to meet this important need for the children and their families. We hope to be able to provide 150 backpacks to families in need.”

Bethel Church of Tallmadge, an Assemblies of God church, is located at 231 South Ave. in Tallmadge. Worship services take place Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and all are invited. Bethel Church also offers a BCOT Kids children’s program during the 10 a.m. Sunday service.

All services are live streamed on Bethel Church of Tallmadge Facebook page as well as on its website, bcot.org. The church also has a Youtube channel. For more information, visit the church website or call 330-633-2263.

Caption: Helping prepare for the Back2School Blessing at Bethel Church of Tallmadge is (l-r): Bonnie Collings, Jonathan Anderson, Pastor Phil Anderson and Lu Ann Kaschner.

