New billboard targets Jackson and Mississippi as audience for abortion podcast

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
Those driving near the Mississippi State Fairgrounds recently may have noticed a unique new billboard.

Unlike many of the large-scale advertisements around it, it is not marketing any of the nearby fast-food restaurants or local law firms.

Instead it features the abortion-rights rallying cry from the early 1970s, "Defend Shirley Wheeler," followed by the tagline "What was life like before Roe v. Wade? We're about to find out."

The billboard brings awareness of a national podcast to Jackson, one of only a handful of cities being specifically targeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InVrs_0gbdFOHC00

The latest season of the podcast "Slow Burn," from digital media company Slate, covers the history of Roe v. Wade. To advertise it, Slate bought billboards in seven cities where abortion access is likely to decrease following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 landmark decision .

Slow Burn is a podcast that looks at historical moments and how they relate to current events. Season seven links the history of abortion access in the U.S. with the now-successful effort to overturn nationwide abortion access.

"The show, in general, is attempting to understand the present by kind of looking very specifically at the past," said Susan Matthews, the host of season seven.

More: Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans

Previous seasons have covered Watergate, Bill Clinton's impeachment, the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., the political career of former Klan leader David Duke, the Iraq War and the 1992 Los Angeles riots. The first of four episodes tells the story of the Jackson billboard's subject, Shirley Wheeler.

Wheeler was likely the first woman in the U.S. to be charged with manslaughter for receiving an abortion, Matthews said. In 1971, Wheeler had an illegal abortion in Daytona Beach, Florida — another city that now hosts a billboard. As was often the case, police wanted to arrest the doctor who performed the abortion, but Wheeler either did not know their identity or refused to disclose it.

"She had health problems, chronic health problems, that were then exacerbated by that pregnancy, so her doctor has told her that it would be really dangerous for her to have another child," Matthews said.

Matthews said it is impossible to know whether Wheeler knew who performed her abortion.

"It was so often not women who got in trouble; it was the doctors and the people who are providing the abortions that got in trouble," Matthews said. "What they would do is, women would set the whole situation up and then they would wait on a street corner and they would be blindfolded and put in the car and taken to the place where they would get the abortion, and then taken back to the car and dropped off again, and they would have to blindfold on the whole time so that even they wouldn't know who was giving them the abortion. And this was like one of the ways that the abortion doctors would keep themselves safe. And so Shirley went through that."

More: State's last abortion clinic, Women's Health Organization, files appeal over abortion ban

After not telling the police who performed the procedure, Shirley was arrested, charged and convicted of manslaughter. She was given probation, but the terms required her to either marry her then-boyfriend or leave Florida. She chose to leave.

"It was the terms of the probation that really launched the story into the national media," Matthews said. "That was really the moment where, like she had already kind of been in touch with women activists and different people who were kind of helping her, but that was kind of the moment where her story exploded, and she was profiled in the New York Times, and she was written about all over the place. And she actually decided to go home, like she didn't get married. She went home to North Carolina, and she kind of got swept up in the movement at that point."

Wheeler died in 2013, but Matthews was able to speak with a number of other people involved in her case, including her boyfriend from the time.

"Robert Wheeler was her boyfriend at the time, and Shirley had actually taken his name, but they weren't married, just to be clear about that. So we talked to Robert Wheeler, and it was really intense because he kind of was like, 'I just wonder if she hadn't had to leave the state like if we would have stayed together for our whole lives,' " Matthews said.

In another episode of the podcast, Matthews speaks with two longtime anti-abortion activists, a married couple from Ohio.

"They were very big on the rise of fetal photography and fetal images, and that was kind of one of our ideas with the billboards," Matthews said. "There are a lot of pro-life billboards out there, and we kind of were playing on that with the 'Defend Shirley Wheeler' billboards."

Billboards went up in seven cities. In addition to Jackson and Daytona Beach, Slate chose Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Baton Rouge, Phoenix and Boise. Other than Daytona Beach, which was selected due to its link to Wheeler's case, each city is the capital of a state where abortion has become illegal or likely will soon. Abortion became illegal in Mississippi last week .

"The fear is now that there will be many, many more women convicted for this in this post Roe landscape," Matthews said. "The places that we focused on were the places that have laws that are going into play, as Mississippi does, forbidding abortions. The worry is that there will be more Shirley Wheelers."

Matthews said there will be a season 8 of "Slow Burn," but producers have not decided what it will be about yet.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: New billboard targets Jackson and Mississippi as audience for abortion podcast

