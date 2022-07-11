In Orange, skydiver with chute problem lands atop industrial building

ORANGE — A skydiver whose main and reserved parachutes became entangled during a Sunday jump had a hard landing on the roof of an industrial building.

The skydiver suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Jumptown Skydiving, an instructional center, is based at nearby Orange Municipal Airport.

Rescuers were dispatched about 7 p.m. to the Orange Industrial Park. The skydiver landed atop a Seaman Paper warehouse.

While emergency responders were on the way, staff from Jumptown told them the patient was conscious and alert, according to the Fire Department.

Jumptown members, some of whom are EMTs, were tending to the skydiver. Firefighters extended a ladder to make their way to the roof.

Once stabilized and loaded into a basket, the injured skydiver was slowly lowered to a ladder truck. A medical helicopter was summoned.

“Even if their injuries aren’t visibly severe, the potential for severe, internal injuries or something on those lines exist because of the mechanism in which they were injured,” Chief James Young explained. “It’s basically how we determine whether or not to transport them by air to another trauma center.”

Officials did not release the name of the skydiver

“Skydiving accidents are not completely out of the norm for us,” Young said. “But at the same time, I would like to say that Jumptown does a fantastic job. They have a very good safety record. They work very closely with us. But you can’t prevent all accidents from happening.”