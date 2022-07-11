ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from Northwestern, returns to Madison

By Kelly Meyerhofer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6F1O_0gbdEqaP00

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will not become president of Northwestern University due to a recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer.

Blank, 66, announced the news Monday, the same day she was scheduled to take the helm of the suburban Chicago-based university. She stepped down as UW-Madison chancellor at the end of this school year following nine years of leading Wisconsin's flagship university through political battles, protests and a pandemic.

Blank said she received the diagnosis last week but did not specify what type of cancer it is.

It "will require all my strength and resolve to fight," she told the Northwestern campus community in an email . "The job of president requires multiple events, long days, travel and constant energy, especially in the first year. I have always been able to deliver this in previous jobs, but my doctors advise me that the treatments I am starting will make it almost impossible to do the job you need in a new president. I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this."

UW-Madison economics and public affairs professor Tim Smeeding, who has been a colleague and friend of Blank’s for nearly four decades, said he was “totally shocked” to get the news from her in a Sunday evening email.

Smeeding had received no indication that Blank was sick, recalling an early June dinner just before Blank and her husband left for a trip overseas where she talked about the Northwestern job and how excited she was. He said Blank planned to listen to faculty for their perspective on how to improve the institution in the early stage of her presidency.

“It’s so, so sad because this was a big opportunity,” he said.

Interim UW-Madison Chancellor John Karl Scholz said he knows Blank will take on  treatment "with the same energy and focus with which she performed her duties as chancellor."

Blank, one of the longest serving chancellors in recent UW-Madison history, said she left the university in a much stronger place than what she inherited in 2013. Among her proudest accomplishments was the creation of a scholarship program for all Wisconsin undergraduate students whose family income is $60,000 or less.

She said last fall that nothing pushed her out of the UW job. Rather, the opportunity to return to Northwestern, where she previously worked as a faculty member for a decade, was too inviting to turn down. She was married in Chicago and her daughter, Emily, attended Northwestern.

Blank "is a champion for higher education and was positioned to finish her illustrious career at a university that was also close to her heart and home," UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement. "While this is extraordinarily difficult news, anybody who knows Becky knows of her fight and resiliency."

Blank and her husband had recently moved to Evanston but will return to the Madison area for her cancer treatment, Northwestern University officials said in a statement. The university's current president, Morton Schapiro, will stay on until a new successor is selected.

Blank's successor, UCLA law school dean Jennifer Mnookin, starts Aug. 4. Blank's advice to her?

“Persistence and stubbornness helps a lot,” she said in her final press conference in May.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from Northwestern, returns to Madison

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Mango Man Thony Clarke returned to La Fete De Marquette on Friday after missing Thursday’s event due to pain caused by a recent car wreck. What to expect on the Gubernatorial, Senate debates from Charles Benson. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli got the chance to talk...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Channel 3000

The restoration of Brisbane House was a labor of love

In the town of Arena, just 9 miles east of Frank Lloyd Wright’s residence Taliesin, sits another, more modest structure that also stands in testament to its original owner. The Brisbane House has been completely refurbished and reopened as an Airbnb by an arts leader with experience and passion for historic preservation, Samantha Crownover.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Buzzed into Madison with Wisconsin RV World

Enjoy all the comfort and style you need for the open road at Wisconsin RV World. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Barnes says he was too busy campaigning to pay property taxes

MADISON — It’s a problem common to the average American: You get so busy campaigning for political office you forget to pay your property taxes. Such are the real struggles of Wisconsin’s grossly out-of-touch lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes. At a campaign stop last weekend in Milwaukee, Gov....
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Blank
Person
Morton Schapiro
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Madison#Cancer#Northwestern University#College
marquettecountytribune.com

Enthusiastic bidding produces generous charity donation by a youth at County Fair Youth Meat Animal Auction

The final steer sold at the Marquette County Fair Youth Meat Animal Auction on Friday, July 8th, was exhibited by Olivia Zuehls, daughter of Zeb and Melanie Zuehls from Montello. Olivia chose to donate 25% of her profits to Budda-Box Fight Against Cancer of Marquette County in memory of her late grandfather, Phil Nelson. When the bidding began, the barn went wild with countless bidders raising their cards. The bids rose quickly with such a great cause to benefit from this sale and the final bid went to L&L Propane for $20.25 per pound for Olivia’s 1,308 pound steer! The result left her – and many others – in tears that night! Olivia announced in a Facebook post this week that she will be donating $6,000 of those proceeds to Budda Box and saving the rest for college. She wrote her feelings about the whole experience that night, then added, “Do some good in this world, we all need it. The amazing feeling you get after doing something good is absolutely amazing. It changes you forever and makes you wanna keep doing it. Also never stop working hard...” (Photo submitted by the auction committee)
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Hazardous chemical leak forced evacuation of Madison lab

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A toxic chemical leak forced the evacuation of a laboratory on Madison’s west side late Tuesday morning. The leak happened after a container holding the substance, which was also flammable, was compromised, the Madison Fire Department said. According to an MFD report, firefighters were called...
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Toddler Finally Heads Home From The Hospital After 640 Days

In September of 2020, one-year-old Kingston Vang-Wraggs was experiencing cramps and was checked into American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. His doctors knew he had a kidney disorder but soon discovered that he actually had a very rare and incurable variant and would need a kidney transplant to survive.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

Multi-million dollar facility expansion to create 150 new jobs in Juneau

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A $10.7 million facility expansion of the company Whisker is expected to create around 150 jobs over the next two years in Juneau, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced. Whisker, a self cleaning-litter box manufacturer, is expanding its Juneau facilities for the second time in...
JUNEAU, WI
captimes.com

‘Ground-breaking’ news: City repairs massive sinkhole on Regent Street

Maintenance crews responded to the 1200 block of Regent Street Tuesday to repair a large sinkhole caused by a water main leak on Monday. Workers reported the sinkhole, which was located in the westbound lane across from Indie Coffee, was roughly 15 feet deep. According to Madison Water Utility spokesperson Marcus Pearson, work reports indicated the sinkhole stretched to nearly 22 feet wide below the roadway surface. No injuries were reported.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

What is a Flex Lane and how do I use it? WisDOT has answers

MADISON, Wis. — A new era is right around the corner for drivers on the Beltline. The new Flex Lanes, which have been in the works since March of last year, are set to open soon. The project is intended to decrease traffic congestion by opening up the left-hand shoulder to drivers during rush hour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared some guidelines on how to use the lanes.
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy