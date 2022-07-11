Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from Northwestern, returns to Madison

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will not become president of Northwestern University due to a recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer.

Blank, 66, announced the news Monday, the same day she was scheduled to take the helm of the suburban Chicago-based university. She stepped down as UW-Madison chancellor at the end of this school year following nine years of leading Wisconsin's flagship university through political battles, protests and a pandemic.

Blank said she received the diagnosis last week but did not specify what type of cancer it is.

It "will require all my strength and resolve to fight," she told the Northwestern campus community in an email . "The job of president requires multiple events, long days, travel and constant energy, especially in the first year. I have always been able to deliver this in previous jobs, but my doctors advise me that the treatments I am starting will make it almost impossible to do the job you need in a new president. I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this."

UW-Madison economics and public affairs professor Tim Smeeding, who has been a colleague and friend of Blank’s for nearly four decades, said he was “totally shocked” to get the news from her in a Sunday evening email.

Smeeding had received no indication that Blank was sick, recalling an early June dinner just before Blank and her husband left for a trip overseas where she talked about the Northwestern job and how excited she was. He said Blank planned to listen to faculty for their perspective on how to improve the institution in the early stage of her presidency.

“It’s so, so sad because this was a big opportunity,” he said.

Interim UW-Madison Chancellor John Karl Scholz said he knows Blank will take on treatment "with the same energy and focus with which she performed her duties as chancellor."

Blank, one of the longest serving chancellors in recent UW-Madison history, said she left the university in a much stronger place than what she inherited in 2013. Among her proudest accomplishments was the creation of a scholarship program for all Wisconsin undergraduate students whose family income is $60,000 or less.

She said last fall that nothing pushed her out of the UW job. Rather, the opportunity to return to Northwestern, where she previously worked as a faculty member for a decade, was too inviting to turn down. She was married in Chicago and her daughter, Emily, attended Northwestern.

Blank "is a champion for higher education and was positioned to finish her illustrious career at a university that was also close to her heart and home," UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement. "While this is extraordinarily difficult news, anybody who knows Becky knows of her fight and resiliency."

Blank and her husband had recently moved to Evanston but will return to the Madison area for her cancer treatment, Northwestern University officials said in a statement. The university's current president, Morton Schapiro, will stay on until a new successor is selected.

Blank's successor, UCLA law school dean Jennifer Mnookin, starts Aug. 4. Blank's advice to her?

“Persistence and stubbornness helps a lot,” she said in her final press conference in May.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from Northwestern, returns to Madison