Milton, GA

Milton residents are invited to comment on a proposed boutique hotel in Alpharetta

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
MILTON — Residents of the Milton and the general Crabapple area can share their views in upcoming public meetings on a proposed 81-room hotel that, while technically in Alpharetta, is next to Milton’s downtown. The first meeting is Wednesday, July 13. The boutique hotel is being proposed...

