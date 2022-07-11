ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Junior Achievement receives grant from UPS

By Brennan Crain
wcluradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN — UPS awarded a grant in the amount of $7,300 to Junior Achievement (JA) of South Central Kentucky. The funds will help provide funding for educational programming for local...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

wcluradio.com

Allen, Muhlenkamp among superintendent finalists

GLASGOW — Glasgow Independent Schools revealed Tuesday four individuals who could replace outgoing superintendent, Keith Hale. A screening committee charged with reviewing applications and putting forth recommendations presented Monday evening a short list of finalists to the board. – Amy Allen, Principal of Glasgow High School. – Cameron Jackson,...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Finalists for Glasgow superintendent are revealed

GLASGOW —The Glasgow Independent Schools Screening Committee released the names of four individuals who could replace outgoing superintendent, Keith Hale, Tuesday morning. The Glasgow Independent Schools Board of Education is moving forward in its quest to appoint a new superintendent for the Glasgow Independent Schools. The screening committee presented a short list of finalists to the board. The finalists include:
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16. The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders. The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow Ed. Board to learn of superintendent recommendation Monday

GLASGOW — A superintendent recommendation to the Glasgow School Board of Education is expected Monday evening after several weeks of a search. Keith Hale, the school system’s former superintendent, announced May 10 he would resign his position effective June 30. Larry Hammond is handling superintendent duties meanwhile, according to the school district’s website.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green economy continues to flourish

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been another record breaking year for Kentucky’s economy and, by association, Bowling Green’s. Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ron Bunch, said that last year alone, the city was able to announce 20 different expansions in locations projects, as well as 2,000 new jobs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

Solharvest Festival highlights produce from black-owned farms

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A festival at Pivot Brewing in Lexington highlighted the importance of supporting local business owners. The Solharvest Festival and farmers market featured about 14 vendors from Lexington, Bowling Green, and Shelbyville. It was held through a partnership with the brewery, Black Soil Kentucky, and Moody Mikes food...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Wonnie Howard

Wonnie Howard, age 73, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Fulton Nursing & Rehab. He was a member of the Woodsonville Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He was the son of the late Rollo Howard and the late Mae Ford Howard.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Virgil Copas

Virgil Lee Copas, age 75, of Tompkinsville passed away July 11, 2022 at the Hospice House at Bowling Green. He was born January 2, 1947 in Tompkinsville to the late Eunice Marie “Vibbert” and Joe Jefferson Copas. Virgil proudly served his country with twenty one years of service in the U.S Army and Army National Guard combined. Along side his military career, Virgil also had been employed with Stephens Manufacturing.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Donnie Wayne Whitlow

Donnie Wayne Whitlow, 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glenview Healthcare. He was born January 3, 1971, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Donnie Ray Whitlow and Martha Ann Davis Garmon, who survives. Early on, Donnie worked in tree service and helped trim trees. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Council approves three appointments to local board, commission

GLASGOW — Three appointments to boards and commissions were approved Monday by the Glasgow City Council. The Glasgow/ Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission received two new lodging representatives. Amy Vann, a local Airbnb owner, and Sarah Young, general manager of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave, were approved...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Margie Hume Young

Margie Hume Young, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 9th, at her residence. Margie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 13, 1944, a daughter of the late Haley Jane (Ford) and James Hume. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and member at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Marvin Leo Hall

Marvin Leo Hall, 92, of Greensburg passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. He was born February 6, 1930 in Washington County to the late James Lee Hall and Lula Belle Burns Hall. He was a sign design artist for over 50 years and a talented musician who loved the Lord and played mostly gospel music on guitar and organ.
GREENSBURG, KY
wcluradio.com

Michael “Mickey” Logsdon

Michael “Mickey” Obra Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Logsdon will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 16th at the Faith United Methodist Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Logsdon and his family. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Charles Workman

Charles Samuel Workman, 64, of Lakeville, MN passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence. The Lafayette, TN native was a concrete mason and U. S. Army veteran. He was a son of the late Thompson “Sam” Workman and Agnes Maurine Mullins Hagan. He is survived by...
LAKEVILLE, MN
wcluradio.com

Eloise Vance

Eloise Lynn Vance, 83 of Edmonton passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare in Edmonton. She was born September 16, 1938 in Monroe County to the late Earl Leo and Nellie Jane Dubree Mosier. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Lynn in 1997 and Buster Vance in 2018. Also preceded in death by the following; Four daughters. Patricia (Pat) Emberton, Brenda Gettings, Tina Warf and Cynthia Goodman. A grand daughter Whitney Emberton. One sister and four brothers. Ella Mae “Tootsie” Parrish, Boyd Mosier, Gene Mosier, Ronnie Mosier and Larry Mosier.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler

Mr. Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler, age 56, of Spring Hill Florida, formerly of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 15, 1966, the son of Bobbie and Mary Lou (Howard) Chandler. He was married to Andrea Painter. Tim graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1984 and worked as a Technician, He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, having served in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals Football and Basketball teams. He was also a member of Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
GAMALIEL, KY
actionnews5.com

Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple is speaking out after the wife claims she overdosed on fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill at McDonald’s, but authorities are skeptical. Renee Parsons said picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville landed her in...
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

