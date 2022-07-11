Junior Achievement receives grant from UPS

Michael “Mickey” Obra Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Logsdon will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 16th at the Faith United Methodist Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Logsdon and his family. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO