What’s Driving You Crazy? – The “expired tags” conversation continues
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The viewer email conversation about cars with expired tags rolls along. “I see dozens of cars every week with paper tags a month or more...www.8newsnow.com
law enforcement have much more to deal with in Las Vegas than just expired tags. they might get one or two a day or a week I've seen hundreds of them out there. myself driving usually along Bonanza, Washington and lake Mead boulevard
Then there are the fake temporary tags being sold on SCAMbook marketplace. I reported the ads to the DMV and I got a lovely email informing me it was a SCAMbook problem not the DMV. You think with all the money they haul in and don't bother to improve their customer service they could investigate the FAKE paper tags or hand it off to an agency that would.
I think there shouldn't even be a DMV..just another way to tax us and waste the taxes.
