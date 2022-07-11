ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The “expired tags” conversation continues

By Nathan Tannenbaum
8newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The viewer email conversation about cars with expired tags rolls along. “I see dozens of cars every week with paper tags a month or more...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 22

John Lundvall
2d ago

law enforcement have much more to deal with in Las Vegas than just expired tags. they might get one or two a day or a week I've seen hundreds of them out there. myself driving usually along Bonanza, Washington and lake Mead boulevard

Reply
14
nobody
2d ago

Then there are the fake temporary tags being sold on SCAMbook marketplace. I reported the ads to the DMV and I got a lovely email informing me it was a SCAMbook problem not the DMV. You think with all the money they haul in and don't bother to improve their customer service they could investigate the FAKE paper tags or hand it off to an agency that would.

Reply
5
Dan Walker
2d ago

I think there shouldn't even be a DMV..just another way to tax us and waste the taxes.

Reply(1)
11
 

KTNV 13 Action News

Las Vegas fire leaves seven displaced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday a fire on the 1400 block of Pawnee Dr. left seven people displaced. Clark County Fire Department responded to a single-story, single-family house fire with heavy smoke around 2:54 p.m. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of CCFD’s arrival. Although there were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An exclusive summer series of dining is underway at the site of the Mount Charleston Lodge. Joining us now with more are Ellis Island general manager Christina Ellis and chef at Main Street Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
KRMG

Dust devil causes chaos at Luxor pool in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Chaotic moments were caught on camera in a video posted to social media when a dust devil hit a Las Vegas resort pool, sending furniture and small objects flying. Video posted to TikTok shows a funnel of air picking up pool chairs and throwing people to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
