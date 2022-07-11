Evaluating Florida State's most difficult away game in 2022

Florida State has four true road games in 2022, including two of its final four regular-season contests. Additionally, the 'Noles square off against LSU in the neutral-site Allstate Lousiana Kickoff at The Caesars Superdome on Sept. 4.

In two seasons under head coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles are 2-7 ion the road with both victories coming against North Carolina and Boston College in 2021.

The 'Noles travel to Louisville, Miami and Syracuse, all of which have defeated Florida State at least once since 2018 at home. Although those games are intriguing, the toughest road contest for the Seminoles is at Carter-Finley Stadium against NC State Oct. 8.

Background on the Wolfpack

NC State went 9-3 last season and won four of its final five games, including a 28-14 win against Florida State in Tallahassee.

Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns against the Seminoles, while NC State's defense held the Seminoles to a season-low 38 rushing yards.

The 'Noles were without quarterback Jordan Travis, who is expected to start when the two meet this season. In fact, Travis also missed the matchup against NC State in 2020 and hasn't taken a snap against the Wolfpack since arriving at FSU.

With 17 starters returning, including Leary, head coach David Doeren and the Wolfpack are predicted to challenge for their first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship since 1979.

History in Durham

Since 2010, Florida State is 2-4 against the Wolfpack on the road, with the last two games resulting in a combined -35 point differential.

Carter-Finley Stadium holds around 58,000 fans and the environment has caused problems for Florida State's, specifically on offense, In their last two matchups in Durham, the 'Noles have combined for 6-for-29 on third down.

All four losses came in October and November, and with this year's matchup set for early October, Norvell and the Seminoles have an opportunity to break the cycle and earn their first win in the series since 2016.

An early look into this year's matchup

Florida State is the second ACC opponent on the Wolfpack's schedule, a week after NC State's conference opener at Clemson on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have three conference games before NC State, including their Oct. 1 home game versus Wake Forest.

It's too early to predict, but the stakes could be high if both programs have already suffered one conference loss and want to avoid a second.

Leary is surrounded by two familiar wide receivers in redshirt senior Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior Devin Carter, who combined for 14 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Following a test against the Clemson secondary, NC State's passing game could enter with momentum if things go well the week prior.

With early-season tests against LSU and Louisville, Florida State's secondary will have experience defending talented passing offenses and be prepared for the Wolfpack's attack through the air.

The Seminoles biggest opportunity to overwhelm NC State is at the line of scrimmage. With the departure of offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, NC State might be vulnerable in protecting Leary, especially after a game against a physical and veteran Clemson defensive line.

By this time of the season, redshirt junior defensive end Jared Verse should be adapted to the Power-Five level and established as a pass rusher for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. After sacking Leary three times in 2021, Florida State's defensive line needs to cause pressure and disrupt the backfield if they hope to secure a road victory,

Offensively, the 'Noles are breaking in several new pieces at skill positions, but this marks the sixth game of the season. The chemistry between Travis and receivers like redshirt junior Mycah Pittman and redshirt sophomore Johnny Wison should be established.

The offensive line is taking on an experienced defensive front, led by former Seminole and graduate student defensive end Cory Durden. In their 2021 matchup, the Wolfpack caused nine quarterback hurries and totaled three sacks.

In the past, we've seen penalties and poor clock management hurt Florida State's offensive tempo and halfway through Norvell's third season, those mistakes shouldn't appear versus the Wolfpack, even in a likely hostile environment.

Since the Cardinals joined the ACC, Florida State's struggled at Louisville at different times. Miami and first-year head coach Mario Cristobal could be ranked in the top-15 when the two met in Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 5. However, traveling to NC State poses the biggest challenge to the Seminoles this season.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook