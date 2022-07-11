ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Two Florida Men Arrested On Child Sexual Abuse Crimes, Some Victims Under 12

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

Two Florida men have been arrested on multiple child sex crimes after deputies completed an investigation into Child Sexual Abuse allegations involving multiple juvenile victims.

Two subjects, identified as 20-year-old Ja’ Vere Lumpkins and 18-year-old Marcian Thompson Jr. were arrested on multiple counts of Capital Sexual Battery on a Person Under 12, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Person Under 12, and Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition by a Person Under 18.

Warrants were signed for their arrests by a judge Friday. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office MCU Detectives first made contact with Lumpkins’ at his B-Section residence where he was arrested without incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eRwQ_0gbdBTaR00
Bottom Left, Ja’ Vere Lumpkins, Top Left, And Right Center Marcian Thompson Jr.

He is facing charges for two counts of Capital Sexual Battery on a Person Under 12 and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under 12 with additional charges pending. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on no bond.

Republican Lawmakers Question If ATF Is Trumping Up Actions To Impose Gun Control

Shortly after Lumpkins’ arrest, Detectives responded to Thompson’s residence in Orlando with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) where he was arrested without incident.

He is facing charges for one count of Capital Sexual Battery on a Person Under 12, two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Person Under 12, and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition by a Person Under 18.

He was transported to the Orange County Jail and will be extradited to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell and held on no bond.

"I commend our Major Case Unit for solving a difficult case and getting these perverted dirtbags off the streets," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Anyone who takes away a child's innocence away deserves to stay behind bars forever. I hope these arrests allow some closure to the victims and their families and they are able to get the help they need. And to anyone who thinks they'll get away with preying on our children, here's the reminder that we will not stop until you're arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again!

