Best Buy has several headphones and earbuds on sale as part of its Black Friday in July Sale, including the AirPods Pro for $180 and the AirPods Max for $450. Those are pretty good prices, but the deals that stood out to me were for a trio of Geek Squad Certified refurbished Apple earbud models. You can pick up the black version of the Beats Fit Pro for $90 ($110 off their list price) or the black Beats Studio Buds for only $50 ($100 off their list price). And finally the AirPods Pro are $130 ($40 off what they would cost new at Amazon, where they are currently $170). Those only come in white, of course.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO