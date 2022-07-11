ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judging by the Cover – 07/13/22 new releases

By Chris Coplan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that...

aiptcomics

Dark Horse details SDCC 2022 program and panel schedule

Dark Horse has revealed their panels, spotlights, and other events they’ll be hosting at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Dark Horse will have panels regarding their new labels like Matt Kindt’s Flux House and Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, as well as signings with creators like Cecil Castelluccia and David Dastmalchian.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/13/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #4

In the stunning climax, Isona Maive, the recently released Hidden Planeswalker, plans a reckless mission in the most dangerous corner of the multiverse—hoping to save her home plane, even if it imperils the rest of the multiverse. With Liliana’s pupil at the mercy of Tezzeret’s poisonous and misleading whispers, will Liliana have the strength to be a hero, even if it makes her feel like a villain?
COMICS
Hayao Miyazaki
aiptcomics

Tom King and Chris Burnham detail the Superman story in ‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League’

As the event’s mere name suggests, Dark Crisis has brought some real end-time energies into the DC Universe. (And, as mastermind Joshua Williams hinted at recently, they’re only just getting started). But there’s a wrinkle to all this, as the Justice League may not, in fact, be dead; Williamson told Newsarama that the essence of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and company live on in so-called “happiness prisons.” That concept then lays the groundwork for an interesting spin-off title, Worlds Without a Justice League.
COMICS
NME

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Producer Comments for First Time on Using That Word in Finale

[SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for today's Ms. Marvel finale follow.] Today's Ms. Marvel finale brought some big surprises regarding Kamala Khan's origin story. In the Marvel Comics universe, Kamala Khan gets her powers from being an Inhuman. Most fans already knew that her powers would be changed in the television adaptation, which ties her abilities to her family bangles. But today's finale reveals that there's a very specific reason why Kamala gets powers from the bangles while no one else in her family does, and that reason is written into her genetic code. It can be summed up in one word: "mutation."
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE! The hunt for the Zero Shard continues. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda—but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #4

THE FIRST GENERATION OF MUTANTKIND? The Marauders have gotten some jailbreak mixed into their heist! Pryde and her crew might’ve convinced Xandra to confront the Shi’ar’s crimes against mutantkind together, but the fanatical Kin Crimson are ready to defend those secrets to the death. What hidden truths and horrors does the Shi’ar Chronicle hold? Deep in a pandimensional prison lies the answer—but will it unite two societies in progress, or destroy them both?
COMICS
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X’ Vol. 12 review

The next volume in the Reign of X series of trades focuses on a few key events from last year’s Hellfire Gala, including the announcement of the current X-Men roster that transpired during the crossover. While the entire Hellfire Gala has been collected into a single hardcover, this assortment of issues does provide some coherent table setting before the events of Planet-Size X-Men. Best of all, it gave artists in the X-office ample space to show off their fashion and design chops, celebrating mutant kind in their ascendency.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain Carter #4

CAPTAIN CARTER ON THE RUN! Peggy and her dwindling list of allies just became prime targets for a sinister group operating at the highest levels of British society. Before she was Captain Carter, Peggy was Agent Carter…but can she rely on decades-old spy training to keep her alive in the modern world?
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #13 is a great start for Dreamer in the DCU

The much anticipated Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 is out today and it features the introduction of Dreamer to the DCU. Co-written by Nicole Maines and Tom Taylor (read more on their collaboration), the issue also continues to progress Jon and Jay’s fight against government leader Bendix. He’s basically Lex Luthor, but far more unpredictable.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Comixology Preview: Canary #1

In preparation for Scottober: West Coast Edition, Comixology has released previews for all three of Scott Snyder’s upcoming titles. The all-new titles debuting July 19. Check out a preview below and don’t miss Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #1 and Barnstormers #1 too!. It’s 1891 and a...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Fantastic Four’ #45 hammers home the scope of Marvel’s cosmic universe

Dan Slott’s run on Fantastic Four is nearing its end, which means a big finish is in order, especially with the Reckoning War event ending. It’s hard to believe I spoke with Slott two and a half years ago about this series when it was just beginning, but here we are with Fantastic Four #45 wrapping up loose ends, carrying forward others, and possibly changing the Marvel universe in a bigger way than anyone would have thought.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

