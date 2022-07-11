Judging by the Cover – 07/13/22 new releases

[SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for today's Ms. Marvel finale follow.] Today's Ms. Marvel finale brought some big surprises regarding Kamala Khan's origin story. In the Marvel Comics universe, Kamala Khan gets her powers from being an Inhuman. Most fans already knew that her powers would be changed in the television adaptation, which ties her abilities to her family bangles. But today's finale reveals that there's a very specific reason why Kamala gets powers from the bangles while no one else in her family does, and that reason is written into her genetic code. It can be summed up in one word: "mutation."

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO