ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Rehearsal' Review: Nathan Fielder Is Back and More Ambitious and Hilarious Than Ever

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2013, Nathan Fielder graced the world with Nathan For You, in which he helped struggling businesses through absurd tactics like creating a poo-flavored frozen yogurt or making a parody Starbucks. Since the end of Nathan For You in 2017, Fielder has brought his talents behind-the-scenes of shows that similarly try...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane Explains The Orville's Name Change on Hulu

After a long wait, The Orville is currently rolling out its third season on Hulu, it's new home after the jump from broadcasting on Fox. There's one difference in that, instead of simply being The Orville Season Three, the show's first season as a streaming exclusive is The Orville: New Horizons. There has never been any particular explanation offered for the subtitle until now. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville. He also stars in the series as Capt. Ed Mercer in addition to producing, writing, and directing. Speaking to Collider, MacFarlane explained where the idea came from for adding New Horizons to The Orville's name.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Rolling Stone

Nothing Will Prepare You for Nathan Fielder’s New Show ‘The Rehearsal’

Click here to read the full article. In “Finding Frances,” the instant-classic series finale of his Comedy Central show Nathan For You, Nathan Fielder attempts to help Bill, an old man who had appeared on an earlier episode, track down a long-lost love. At one point, Fielder hires an actress to role-play as Frances, to help Bill practice for the potential reunion. And as the search for the real Frances stagnates, Fielder begins to wonder about the true nature of what he’s been filming. He narrates, “The more we kept shooting things, the harder it was to tell where the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74. The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery. Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fielder
Person
Charlie Kaufman
TheWrap

Gregory Itzin, Emmy-Nominated ’24’ Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, the actor best known for playing President Charles Logan in “24,” died Friday morning. He was 74 years old. A cause of death has not yet been reported. Jon Cassar, who executive produced and directed on the Kiefer Sutherland–starring series, announced Itzin’s death on Twitter, remembering him as “one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ava DuVernay Returns to Direct 'Queen Sugar's Series Finale

Queen Sugar will be bringing back one of its founding voices to the director's chair, with Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) set to direct the series finale. The program premiered on OWN in 2016 and is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile. DuVernay is the creator of the series with Oprah Winfrey on board as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Nathan Fielder’s HBO Series ‘The Rehearsal’ Makes Uncomfortable Art From Mockery: TV Review

Nathan Fielder’s first show felt — in the manner of life — as if it could go anywhere. On his Comedy Central series “Nathan for You,” which aired from 2013 to 2017, Fielder, playing a version of himself in real-world settings, pitched small business owners on ludicrous plots to gin up money and attention, with an endlessly ascendant imagination belying his grave, awkward manner. Now, Fielder returns with “The Rehearsal,” an HBO series that will leave many viewers perplexed as to what happens next, moment to moment and for Fielder more generally. The closest comparison might be “Synecdoche, New York,” the 2008 Charlie Kaufman film that, like “The Rehearsal,” treats life as a performance that can be perfected. And, like Kaufman’s film, “The Rehearsal” has an anarchic heart throbbing beneath a rigorous exterior — meaning that even the viewer who feels the project losing its way can admire Fielder’s abilities to establish lines for himself, and then to scribble outside them.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Yogurt
EW.com

Zendaya makes Emmys history (again) as youngest producer nominee

All hail Zendaya, whose 2022 Emmys nominations will be etched in the history books of Hollywood. After an historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, Zendaya has nabbed more record-breaking nominations for her work on HBO's Euphoria. Her turn as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the teen drama earned her a second Outstanding Lead Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category at 25.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Judd Apatow And Michael Bonfiglio On Earning Multiple Emmy Noms For ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’: “We Were Intent On Making Something Worthy Of George”

Click here to read the full article. Comedian George Carlin never won an Emmy during his illustrious career, but an HBO documentary about him may help make up for that oversight. George Carlin’s American Dream, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio earned an impressive five nominations today, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and directing honors for Apatow and Bonfiglio. “It’s just very exciting to be recognized,” Bonfiglio told Deadline on a joint FaceTime call with Apatow. “There’s so much incredible work that came out this year. And it’s just cool that people are really connecting with George and his words...
NFL
Collider

'Vikings' Star Travis Fimmel Joins 'Black Snow' Mystery Series

Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan. Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Collider

Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Katie Holmes Has a Lot to Explain in New Clip From 'Alone Together' [Exclusive]

As the release of the Katie Holmes written and directed rom-com Alone Together fast approaches, Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek of the movie which showcases one of the turning points in the story. The movie centers around a woman who gets double-booked in an AirBnb with a total stranger just as the coronavirus pandemic forces the world into isolation. It is set to premiere later this month.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy