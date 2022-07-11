ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Outlaws' Season 2 Trailer Shows the Gang's Newest Encounter With The Dean

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Prime Video's comedic crime thriller The Outlaws is less than a month away from returning with a new mess for the gang of misfits, and the streamer finally has a new trailer hyping up their return. Following their first delve into the criminal world, the group is back...

Variety

Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September. Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and  Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Look Out, Yellowstone & 1883: Another Bass Reeves Series Is in the Works With Morgan Freeman

Amazon is developing Wild West drama 'Twin Territories' about the legendary lawman. The next iteration of the Yellowstone mega-hit spin-off 1883 might have some competition. Just over a month after Paramount+ announced that 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is in the works, it was revealed on Wednesday that Amazon Prime Video has its own Bass Reeves project in development.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Being "Addicted to Cocaine" While Filming Alias

While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch ‘Black Bird’: Where to Stream the Taron Egerton True Crime Drama

What is the price for freedom? On July 8, 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, a psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton as mobster-turned-inmate James Keene. In exchange for freedom, Keene must elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Adapted from the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption written by the real-life James Keene, the suspenseful series will put you on edge. Here's how you can watch Black Bird when it hits streaming.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Character Beth Is 'Going to Destroy'

Beth Dutton has her eyes set on Summer Higgins as Season 5 of Yellowstone looms. Actress Kelly Reilly teased more intense moments between her character and the activist in a new interview with TVLine, revealing that John Dutton's love interest isn't off the hook with Beth even as she faces time behind bars.
TV SERIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

11 Years After Amy Winehouse’s Death, Her Biopic Is Moving Forward With Some Fifty Shades Talent

The life of Amy Winehouse definitely has the makings of a biopic film. Just like with music biopics such as Selena, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody where a young musician’s life is cut short, Amy Winehouse sadly falls in this category. The 27-year-old singer passed away from alcohol poisoning eleven years ago, but her story will be told through a biopic that's moving forward with some Fifty Shades of Grey talent behind it.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ava DuVernay Returns to Direct 'Queen Sugar's Series Finale

Queen Sugar will be bringing back one of its founding voices to the director's chair, with Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) set to direct the series finale. The program premiered on OWN in 2016 and is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile. DuVernay is the creator of the series with Oprah Winfrey on board as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Why Will and Jonathan’s Talk Meant So Much to the Brothers

The fourth season of Stranger Things has broken new streaming records for Netflix, and for good reason! Created by the Duffer Brothers, the new season has been able to raise the stakes of the series and retain its quality of storytelling. A major reason audiences have stayed invested in the series since its debut in 2016 has been the relationships between the characters that have stolen our hearts. Whether it’s pairings like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery), or Joyce and Hopper (David Harbour), these relationships keep us afloat through the crazy, often scary events that unfold. In Season 4, there is no shortage of great moments between the heroes of Hawkins; but, one of the standout moments happens between a pair of brothers in a Surfer Boy Pizza kitchen – Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Uncoupled' Trailer Throws Neil Patrick Harris Back Into the Dating World in His Mid-40s

In the TV world, we’ve moved way past coming out stories and the “bury the gays” trope, which means the LGBTQIA+ community can finally enjoy some movies and series that aren’t horribly sad. This is the case with Uncoupled, a new comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as a man in his mid-40s that suddenly finds himself alone again after the end of a 17-year relationship. Back into the bachelor life of New York City, he’ll have to learn how to be single after almost two decades out of the dating world.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Paradise Highway’ Trailer: Juliette Binoche Stars As A Truck Driver Caught Up In Human Trafficking On July 29

Would you risk one life to save another? A truck driver faces this unimaginable choice in “Paradise Highway.” And not only that: the new thriller also tackles the thorny, jarring world of human trafficking and its repercussions throughout society. In her feature film directorial debut, Anna Gutto presents an unflinching inspection of how each person must come to terms with difficult decisions. “Highway” also marks a departure from Gutto’s work as second director/co-director on the Norwegian dramedy series “Home for Christmas.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
Collider

'Vikings' Star Travis Fimmel Joins 'Black Snow' Mystery Series

Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan. Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a...
TV & VIDEOS

