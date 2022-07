CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Charlotte's University City area Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near America's Best Wings and Toppers Pizza near Old Concord Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

