It's been a few years (thanks to the pandemic) but the Y-Live concert series returns to downtown Youngstown this Saturday, July 16, with a new location. The Y-Live 2022 moves to Wean Park, which is located between the Covelli Centre and the Market Street Bridge, for Saturday, July 16's big concert featuring Luke Bryan, who has won numerous Country Music Association Awards, including entertainer of the year in 2013 and album of the decade in 2019.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO