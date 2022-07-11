ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Planes, bear crawls on the beach and sailboat races

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The 86th Northwest Water Carnival swung into action on Saturday, June 9 with exercise, planes and sailboats. The fun started with a Midsummer Bike Tour at the Pavilion. Riders were given the option of two routes, 15 or 30 miles. Becky McCaskey of Watkinsville, Ga.,...

