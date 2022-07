Lewis County Sheriff’s Office would like to make the public aware of incidents occurring nationwide of the folded bill fentanyl attack on the public. Be aware, be cautious of these folded bills they could contain the deadly drug fentanyl. This is a very dangerous issue. Please share and educate your children to not pick up any precisely folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds, etc. without using great caution and even alerting a parent or guardian and contact local law enforcement. The amount of powder shown next to the penny (if fentanyl laced) is more then enough to kill anyone that it comes into contact with.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO