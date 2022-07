This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. When COVID-19 forced all of us to stay in our homes for a while, one of the first things I bought was a projector and an inflatable screen. It let my neighbors and I watch movies when theaters were closed, and when things got a little safer those night turned into MarioKart 8 tournaments on the weekends. It's not something I ever would have bought before lockdowns, but it has remained something I regularly reach for a few times a month. I recommend this neat little projector to everyone I know, but now that a Prime Day deal has dropped the price to the lowest I've ever seen it's time the rest of you know my fun little secret.

