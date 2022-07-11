Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals CEO, CFO resign

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, the company announced Monday, as the retailer struggles with slumping sales, the effects of high inflation and supply-chain issues. "Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry and society, has been an immense honor. Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation," Syngal, 52, said in a statement.

