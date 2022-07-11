ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals CEO, CFO resign

By Nathan Tucker
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

San Diego-based Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals announced CEO Jim DeMesa, MD, and CFO Lisa Sanford have resigned in a July 11 press release shared with Becker's. Dr. DeMesa and Ms....

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Charles CEO abruptly resigns amid layoffs

Joe Sluka has resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System amid the organization's financial struggles, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Mr. Sluka announced the news July 12. "I am so proud of this organization and the more than 4,500 employees who put their hearts into caring...
BEND, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaleida Health promotes COO to CEO

Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. Mr. Boyd served as president and COO since 2019 and was named president and CEO, according to a July 12 news release. He succeeds Bob Nesselbush, who retired as CEO. "I...
BUFFALO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

MediBuddy acquires telehealth platform

Bengaluru, India-based digital health company MediBuddy has acquired Clinix, a digital consultation platform. Clinix provides training to teach patients how to book online doctor consultations, according to a July 13 news release. It also has a system of kiosks set up across rural India that function as telehealth clinics where patients can receive virtual treatment.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Green Organic Dutchman CFO Resigns

Nichola Thompson resigned from her position as chief financial officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, effective August 4, 2022. Thompson has decided to pursue unique opportunities outside of the cannabis industry. Sean Bovingdon, CEO of the company, has been appointed interim CFO, effective August 4, 2022. Bovingdon was the previous CFO of the company prior to being appointed the CEO in March 2021. The company has engaged an executive recruitment firm for the search of a permanent CFO.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Industry
San Diego, CA
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

NorthBay Health plans to eliminate 7% of its workforce

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health announced July 11 that it will cut 7 percent of its workforce following continued financial strains, the Daily Republic reported July 12. "The harsh reality is a number of factors contributed to NorthBay's economic headwinds, including reduced volumes; skyrocketing prices for supplies, drugs and medical devices;...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOXBusiness

Gap CEO steps down

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, the company announced Monday, as the retailer struggles with slumping sales, the effects of high inflation and supply-chain issues. "Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry and society, has been an immense honor. Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation," Syngal, 52, said in a statement.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Kentucky health system names CFO

Hopkinsville-Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health announced July 12 that Mark Laramee, who served as the interim CFO since January, will fill the role full time, according to WKDZ Radio. Jennie Stuart Health CEO Eric Lee said the decision would move the organization forward. "Being able to hire such a proven, capable...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo#Wells Notice#Company#Cns
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Costco CEO Craig Jelinek

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to weigh in on the state of the U.S. consumer and how the company is navigating inventory issues hitting the industry. "Overall, I think the consumer is not doing bad," Jelinek tells CNBC. "My view at the moment is that things aren't so bad."
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market

Both of these stocks have proved themselves capable of raising their payouts over the long run. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate that hasn't missed a dividend payment in nearly a century. With leading positions in markets for consumer healthcare goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson's diversified business...
STOCKS
beckershospitalreview.com

Merck to pay $290M in oncology partnership with Orion

Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck will pay Orion $290 million in a global development and commercialization agreement for the Finland-based pharmaceutical company's oral inhibitor that aims to treat advanced prostate cancer. The two companies will co-develop and co-commercialize ODM-208, which is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial, but the contract allows...
KENILWORTH, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

5 most 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs

Despite many CEOs cutting their base salaries last year due to the pandemic, those moves had little effect on overall CEO pay, according to an annual report from the nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow. For its report, As You Sow evaluated CEO pay at S&P 500 companies. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
beckershospitalreview.com

Innoviva to acquire La Jolla Pharmaceutical for $149M

Burlingame, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Innoviva plans to write a check for $149 million to acquire La Jolla Pharmaceutical after both boards of directors approved the transaction. La Jolla's two main assets are Giapreza, a medication designed to increase blood pressure in patients with septic shock, and Xerava, a treatment for...
BURLINGAME, CA
CNBC

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately

Gap CEO and President Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately, the apparel retailer announced on Monday. The retailer also named a new chief for its Old Navy business to succeed Nancy Green who departed the post in April. Gap added that higher promotional activity had a negative impact on...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Optum's new joint venture includes Healthgrades

Optum Health and Red Ventures partnered to launch a comprehensive consumer healthcare platform, RVO Health, according to a Moody's Investors Service report. Optum Health is the healthcare provider arm of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, that includes primary care physicians, ASCs and urgent care facilities providing care to 100 million patients. Red Ventures is a portfolio of brands including Healthgrades, Healthline Media, Optum Perks, Optum Store and virtual coaching platforms, which are now part of RVO Health.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Read the memo Google’s CEO sent employees about a hiring slowdown

Google has told employees that it’ll be “slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year,” according to an internal memo Tuesday by CEO Sundar Pichai obtained by The Verge. Pichai says the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent pharmacy leadership moves

Four pharmacy executive moves Becker's has covered since July 1:. 1. CVS Health selected Ahmed Hassan to be president of Omnicare effective July 1. CVS bought Omnicare, a services provider, in 2015 for $12.9 billion. 2. Alto Pharmacy, a San Francisco-based organization, snatched up Alicia Boler Davis as its CEO....
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 1:. 1. Scott Christensen was named CEO of King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Miss. He will begin his new role in August. 2. Andrew Bagnall was named president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St Luke's Hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Fazoli's owner Fat Brands names James Neuhauser executive chairman

Fat Brands, the serial acquirer of franchise concepts, on Wednesday named James Neuhauser its executive chairman and added a new independent director in Lynne Collier. Neuhauser is a veteran financial executive who has served on the Fat Brands board since its inception in 2017. He is a former senior managing director in the private capital markets group of Stifel Nicolas & Company and before that was the chief investment officer of FBR & Co. He has more than 30 years in financial and strategic planning experience.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Google to slow hiring; Microsoft cuts jobs

Google and Microsoft are both making workforce changes, marking the latest Big Tech companies to curtail hiring or lay off employees in 2022, Bloomberg reported. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told staffers the company will slow hiring for the rest of the year and focus on engineering, technical and other critical roles for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg on July 12.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy