ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Babies learn communication through babbling

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKzu8_0gbd7r6m00

Babies' babble may be smarter than you think.

A new study shows that infants as young as 3- to 5-months of age can tell that the unintelligible sounds they make before they learn to talk can impact the people around them.

Traditionally, this babbling has been regarded simply as a byproduct of babies trying to work their mouths and exercise their voices. Instead, the new research shows that adults' reactions to their vocalizations influences babies' understanding of how they need to respond to properly communicate.

"A baby's babbling functions as a tool, to probe the social world and figure out who to pay attention to," said corresponding author Michael Goldstein, a professor of psychology at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. "Babies don't have unlimited energy or attention; a great strategy is to throw immature behaviors out there and see what comes back."

His team found that from a remarkably young age, babies learn these skills by experimenting with adult responses. A parent's response to a vocalization is linked to the baby's expectation that the sounds he or she make can affect strangers.

The study -- published recently in the journal Developmental Science -- examined the behaviors of 2- and 5-month-olds with their caregivers and a study experimenter.

After a minute of playtime, the experimenter stopped responding to the baby, offering a neutral "still face" for two minutes. In response, the 2-month-olds didn't change their babbling. But the 5-month-olds responded with a burst of intense babbling, followed by a period of quiet. This reaction is something adults do all the time, Goldstein noted.

"When the elevator doesn't show up when you think it should, you're likely to press the button more, or to press other buttons," he said. "You're frustrated because your prediction wasn't fulfilled, so your exploratory behavior increases -- you do more stuff."

Predicting outcomes of social interactions is a major job of the brain. In these early stages, babies, as rookie communicators, are beginning to figure out if they, themselves, are successful communicators.

Lead author Steven Elmlinger, a doctoral candidate in psychology at Cornell, noted that the findings are important not just for parents of young children, but for anyone interested in how people communicate with one another.

More information

The National Institutes for Health has more on speech and language developmental milestones in babies.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Fatherly

The Effects Of Locking A Child In Their Room

Locking a toddler in their room at night after they transition to a toddler bed might be tempting. It’s a last resort solution when a child is causing sleepless nights by refusing to stay in bed or simply refusing to be alone. Unfortunately, the psychological effects and behavioral outcomes of locking a child in their room makes the practice a terrible idea.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babble#Babbling#Cornell University#Communication#Developmental Science
Parents Magazine

American Academy of Pediatrics Says 10 Hours or More of Consistent Sleep Helps Kindergarteners

Young children need to catch a whole lot of Zzzs—at least 10 hours worth, according to a new study. The research, published in the August 2022 issue of Pediatrics, found that children who typically got 10 or more hours of sleep each night, particularly before entering kindergarten, had better socio-emotional, learning engagement, and academic outcomes than those who had irregular sleep patterns. The children who slept for double-digit hours also transitioned better to kindergarten.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
The Independent

Georgia student suffers stroke and brain damage at routine chiropractor visit

Caitlin Jensen's back hurt. Then her heart stopped. The Georgia Southern University student had just graduated, her eyes set to the future and all of its possibilities, when she decided to start her first summer free from the shackles of school by having her back adjusted. On 16 June, she visited a chiropractor and booked a basic adjustment. They tweaked her neck, and shortly after Ms Jensen began to feel ill. Her condition deteriorated quickly — enough to alarm those around her and prompt a 911 call. Ms Jensen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that her neck...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
395K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy