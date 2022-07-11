ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
July 11 (UPI) -- BBC One has announced the contestants for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones, RuPaul's Drag Race UK alum Kitty Scott-Claus and Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood will compete in the cooking competition series.

This year's edition will also feature Kadeena Cox, Adam Pearson, Chris Eubank, Clarke Peters, Cliff Parisi, Danny Jones, Faye Winter, Gareth Malone, Jimmy Bullard, Kae Kurd, Kirsty Gallacher, Lesley Joseph, Lisa Snowdon, Mel Blatt, Nancy Dell'Olio, Paul Chuckle, MoJo and Ryan Thomas.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will host the series, which features an array of cookery challenges designed to stretch the celebrities' culinary ability to their limits.

In addition, the semi-finalists and finalists will take part in a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

"This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programs, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all," BBC commissioning editor Sarah Clay said.

The BBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

